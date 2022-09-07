Troll, a Norwegian monster movie directed by Roar Uthaug (the director of Tomb Raider) and written by Norwegian writer Espen Aukan (writer of Vikingulven) coming in December to Netflix, is being compared to Sony Computer Entertainment’s Shadow of the Colossus.

The movie stars Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora (known for their role in Sonja: The White Swan in 2018), Kim Falck as Andreas (known for their role in Cold Prey III in 2010), Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Kristoffer (known for their role in Cave 2016), and Gard Eidsvold as Tobias (known for their role in In Order of Disappearance in 2014).

The Midnight Club: Horror Fans Will Fall in Love with Mike Flanagan’s Next Netflix Series

The synopsis of Troll states:

“Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway (Oslo). But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?”

How does someone the size of a human fight such a colossal threat like a troll the size of a mountain that is now moving, and heading straight for their homes? One can only think that there is going to be a ton of climbing involved, maybe not even to fight the threat but to understand the threat that they are facing.

Interceptor: How Netflix’s Worst Film Somehow Jumped To No. 1

Colossal Trolls of Norwegian Folklore

Many fans mentioned that the Troll trailer and the promotional Netflix poster give major Shadow of the Colossus vibes, and we can’t help but agree. The Norwegian myths surrounding trolls describe trolls as dwelling in isolated areas like the rocks, mountains, and caves of the Norwegian wilderness who live together either alone or in small family units that are well known to be hostile or rarely helpful to humans.

The trolls are not often described as being the size of the mountains themselves, so it is awesome to see a fresh take on the mythology in this way. It definitely has nods towards the stunning Shadow of the Colossus whose Colossi are usually made from rock and stone as well, covered in moss from years without movement.

Shadow Of The Colossus Review – A Truly Magnificent Remake

The Game

Shadow of the Colossus is a 2005 action-adventure game developed by Japan Studio & Team Ico and published on the PlayStation 2. The game’s synopsis is, “a young man brings his deceased love to a forbidden land inhabited by colossal beings said to house the power to revive the dead.” In the game, you play as the young man, Wander, and have to fight all the Colossi of the forbidden lands, often climbing them to defeat the foe that is much greater than the human we play.

With beautiful scenery that was well before its time for a PlayStation 2 game, and a wonderful score by composer Kow Otani, this game has been a popular part of pop culture since its initial release in 2005 and has received many accolades, including BAFTA Game Awards for Artistic Achievement and Action & Adventure.

Do you see the similarities between Netflix’s upcoming Troll movie and Shadow of the Colossus?