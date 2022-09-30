There are few movies that are arguably so bad that they’re actually good. Troll 2 is the cream of the crop when it comes to good bad movies.

Just two minutes in and you can already tell that you’re in for 93 minutes of pure brilliance. It has absolutely no redeeming qualities, except maybe hilarious campy dialogue, atrocious acting, bizarre special effects and a script birthed in Hades. The film is rated as one of the worst movies ever made on IMDB.com and is commonly celebrated as the worst movie ever made.

With all that said, Troll 2 is also a lot of fun!

Do you see this writing…? Do you know what it means…? Hospitality. And you can’t piss on hospitality! I WON’T ALLOW IT! – Michael Waits

Stalwart viewers, who can make it past the opening two minutes, can expect small people in potato sacks, humans turning into plants, moronic horny teenagers, maniacal laughter from a witch with a Hungarian accent, the most annoying kid protagonist (who wears a look of constant constipation), a laughable erotic scene involving corn and even an inane death by popcorn smothering scene.

Worst of all, Troll 2 doesn’t feature a single troll.

If none of the above manages to steer you away, the plot sure will.

In Troll 2, the Waits family are tired of life in their local town, so they decide to house-swap with a family from Nilbog (Goblin spelt backwards). Their youngest son, the painfully insincere Joshua, is warned of the danger that awaits the family by his deceased Grandfather Seth, who often reappears to tell the boy haunting bedtime stories. Of course, the family completely ignores his cries and continues to visit the town despite overwhelming evidence that the boy is telling the truth. They arrive and discover the town’s folks constantly offering them green slimy food. What they don’t know is that the green goo turns humans into plants, which the goblins love to eat (seeing as they are vegetarians).

It’s up to Joshua, Grandpa Seth and a double-decker polony sandwich to save the day.

A good opening sequence can really set the tone of a movie. Troll 2 uses a bizarre story about a boy named Peter, dressed in elf attire (including a pointy hat), being chased through the woods by a group of goblins armed with spears. In the middle of the chase, he is distracted by a beautiful young freckled girl who offers him slimy green goo to eat. Which he does, of course! He soon realises that he is a victim of a trap by the Goblins. Darker green paint pours from his head and pop synth Casio music explodes.

Although it can be painful to watch, you can’t help laughing through Troll 2. The scene where Joshua saves his parents from eating goo by pissing all over the table is a special highlight. If there is one thing the film feels especially strong about it’s that you can’t piss on hospitality. And they’re right, you know. But there are probably better ways to learn that lesson than to sit through a really bad movie.

Tell us, what are your thoughts on Troll 2?