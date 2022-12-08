The teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has just been released, revealing plenty of new and awesome characters. There was so much packed into the little 2-minute and 16-second clip that it might have been a bit of an information overload, but one that we enjoyed! Who are the gigantic talking animals? Is that an actual female Transformer that we hear and not just a cameo? There is so much incredible content to be unpacked just from the teaser.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set up to be the sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee, which is in and of itself a soft reboot of the long-running Transformers movie franchise. The film is actually the first in a proposed trilogy, taking its time to introduce new species of sentient robots, all originally from the planet Cybertron. We already know about the Heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons, but now added into the mix in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are the majestic Maximals, evil Predacons, and the menacing Terrorcons characters. The Terrorcons are the Coming Darkness that the Maximals are trying to fend off.

We have director Steven Caple Jr., the creative mind behind Creed II, to thank for this fantastic new story. He is introducing these new factions, which are all descendants from the original two factions of bots, the Maximals coming from the Autobots and the other two from the Decepticons.

Every Character From The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Identified

A lot is happening in the trailer, but luckily fans have done a fantastic job of scraping through the trailer frame by frame. They identified all of the old and beloved new characters in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. They even dissected the new ones, so we know more about what to expect from the upcoming movie.

1. Acree

Finally, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introduces a female Transformer character that isn’t just a cameo. Voiced by Liza Koshy for this rendition, she is usually depicted alongside her sister as two-wheeled. Still, she seems to be a red and white Ducati for this one.

2. Airazor

Yet another fantastic female Transformer. Voiced by the fabulous Michelle Yeoh, Airazor takes on the form of a giant Hawk. She is the winged protector of her faction, the Maximals, and will protect her family no matter the consequences.

3. Battletrap

Although we didn’t see much of this character in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer, he had a sneaky little cameo as the orange and black tow truck some may recognize as a member of the Terrorcons. In this film, he is voiced by David Sobolov, a favourite voice actor of the Transformers franchise who has voiced Depth Charge in the Beast Wars cartoon in the past.

4. Bumblebee

Everyone’s favourite little yellow Autobot, Bumblebee, returns in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Wherever his fearless leader goes, he is not far behind. He isn’t the most talkative hero after his voice box got permanently damaged by a battle with Blitzwing. However, he still manages to remain cheeky and entertaining. He often communicates with his drivers on Earth through his car’s built-in radio and seems to have a deep love for humans despite everything he has been through on Earth. Unfortunately, he is sticking to his yellow Camaro for this one.

5. Cheetor

The proud and youngest member of the Maximals, Cheetor is the fastest Maximal on four legs. His youth brings him so much confidence that he loves getting into trouble and seems to be having fun with the youngest character in the Autobots – Bumblebee – in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer.

6. Mirage

Voiced by Pete Davidson for this one, the long-serving member of the original Autobots seems to be taking on the form of a Porsche 911 for this one. Mirage has the unique ability to create holograms. This characteristic has stuck with him through every rendition of him in Transformers.

7. Nightbird

This Terrorcon character only appears in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer for a single frame and is barely recognizable besides a black and purple blur. Still, her distinct colouring makes her impossible to miss. Voiced by Michaela Jaé Rodriquez, Nightbird is guaranteed to be a unique villain for the heroic factions of the movie.

8. Optimus Prime

It wouldn’t be a Transformers movie without the appearance of the brave leader of the Autobots. Voiced by Peter Cullen once again, we follow the famous red and blue truck as he begins his attachment and love for Earth. Unfortunately, this is where he realizes why it must be protected from the Decepticons and their evil descendants.

9. Optimus Primal

The mysterious giant Gorilla from the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer and the leader of the Maximals is one of the most exciting characters added to the franchise. Voiced by Ron Perlman and known to be a wise leader, it’s no accident that his name resembles that of Optimus Prime. Traditionally, the Beast Wars (animated series) happens on Earth, starting several hundred years after the many conflicts between the precursor Transformers. So it’s fascinating to see their timelines intersecting.

10. Rhinox

Also voiced by Sobolov, Rhinox is a Maximal that takes on the form of an enormous rhinoceros. Just like his name and transformation depict, he is a massive, strong, stalwart Maximal, ready to take on any threat.

11. Scourge

A prominent Decepticon from the past, he can be seen piercing poor Bumblebee in a fight seen in the trailer. Voiced by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, Scourge is working with the menacing Terrorcons for this one.

12. Wheeljack

Introducing the genius but sometimes problematic inventor for the Autobots, voiced by Christo Fernández. Appearing as a Volkswagen Kombi, we can’t wait to see what kind of havoc this character will bring to the new movie.

Honourable Mention

Stratosphere

Although he didn’t actually make an appearance in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer, he is an essential part of the team of awesome characters that we hope to see more of in the movie. Stratosphere is a living jet for the Autobots who helps to transport them for their missions. Voiced by John DiMaggio, he allows the team to travel faster and as a unit, despite most of their incredible ability to fly (just not quite as quickly as him).

We have so much to look forward to with this upcoming movie. There may be even more characters introduced in later Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailers or in the film itself, as the director has massive plans for the trilogy. There is already an incredible cast of actors and characters involved. We can’t wait to see what happens next.

