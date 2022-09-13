When you consider all that’s required to make a Top Gun 3 movie happen, it doesn’t seem possible right now — not with Tom Cruise involved.

After a long wait for a Top Gun sequel, which was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 saw Tom Cruise revisiting his iconic Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell character. Thankfully, the movie was thankfully worth the wait and the film received glowing reviews from both critics and the general movie-going audience.

The follow-up was directed by Joseph Kosinski and saw the return of Maverick, but also many new characters — like the son of the original’s Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards), Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), an excellent student and the actual successor of Maverick, Hangman (Glen Powell) and Phoenix (played by Monica Barbaro) to name a few.

Despite introducing the new characters, the movie is still Mitchell’s story. But will Top Gun 3 move on without Tom Cruise and his iconic character?

Top Gun’s Glen Powell Should Be The MCU’s Johnny Storm

Tom Cruise Future Projects

Tom Cruise is confirmed to have at least four projects currently in the works, if not more. He is known to be working with a creative partner that he has worked with many times before. Together, they are working on a few projects, like a new action franchise, a musical, and something with Tropic Thunder’s Les Grossman. Along with this, there is a possible Edge of Tomorrow sequel in the works, a space-set project with director Doug Liman, and of course the Mission: Impossible film series.

With so many projects in the works, these will likely occupy the next decade of Tom Cruise’s career, putting Top Gun 3 at the bottom of the roster. The next sequel hasn’t even been greenlit yet, meaning that if it is at a later stage, it would be a very long time before we got to see it aired — at least a few years.

Top Gun: Maverick Review – The Best Blockbuster Film of 2022 So Far

Top Gun without Tom Cruise

There is, of course, the possibility of creating a Top Gun 3 movie that has nothing to do with Tom Cruise, to prevent another long delay. Mitchell’s story is pretty much concluded as it is, it would make sense that the pilot may not want to come out of retirement again, and could step down and make way for a spiritual successor. But even if his character doesn’t return for the movie, Cruise would need to.

Cruise chose the narrative of Maverick himself, and is a big factor in the behind-the-scenes success that the franchise enjoys, and is famous for his passion in being involved with the creative process of the movies he is a part of. The movie could possibly move forward without him, but only if he allowed it to.

Mickey Rourke Has Some Harsh Words For Tom Cruise

The First Film

Tom Cruise’s role as the daredevil pilot, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is one of the most memorable that he has ever acted in. Directed by Tony Scott, the 1986 film sees Cruise in the lead role as an impetuous, daredevil, Navy pilot ace. He is accepted into TOPGUN, Miramar’s elite Fighter Pilot School where he has to compete with the best of the best, where he has to give his all. Will he be able to suppress his wild nature to impress his no-nonsense instructor and win the prestigious Top Gun Trophy? He does so by learning a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.

Edge Of Tomorrow Could Still Get A Sequel

Tell us, do you want a Top Gun 3 movie with Tom Cruise?