Even though it is only a few days into the new year, there is already an array of movies expected to be released in 2023, and many of them are highly anticipated by fans. In addition, there will be sequels and remakes of many popular films that audiences have been waiting for. And 2022 was a good year in terms of cinema with the release of some great films such as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Avatar: The Way of Water, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Babylon starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. And those films are only the tip of the iceberg for the great movies 2022 brought to audiences and fans. And this is not to mention the great television shows that performed exceptionally well in their respective genres, such as Wednesday, The Boys season 3, Alice in Borderland season 2, and Stranger Things 4. And with the line-up for 2023, it is no surprise that this may be an even better year than last where films are concerned. So, what big movies are releasing in 2023?

This year is significant for big production film companies such as Marvel, Disney, and Warner Bros. For the DCEU and MCU specifically, quite a few films are expected to release that will result in the growth of these respective universes. And for DC specifically, these films will mark the end of an era. But it will also open the doors for filmmakers like James Gunn to show DC Comics fans what he is capable of and whether he was a good choice for the co-CEO seat alongside Peter Safran.

Furthermore, for the MCU, there are films lined up that will finally create the link between different universes. For example, the introduction of the X-men and mutants into the main timeline. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), fans already saw a glimpse of these heroes in a timeline where Dr Strange encounters the Illuminati. Herein Professor Xavier, leader of the X-Men, and Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four, are seen. While Professor Xavier is played by the original actor, Patrick Stewart, Reed Richards is played by John Krasinski, an arguably exciting casting choice.

Superheroes aside, there is also the introduction of new films that do not follow a previous timeline or form part of a franchise or trilogy. For example, popular board and video games are getting adapted into films which is an exciting prospect for fans of these games. In terms of horror, fans will be pleasantly surprised by the sheer amount of horror films that are set to be released this year. And although there are more set to release than what will appear on this list, these are the top picks for the year. Also, remember that some of these horror films (amongst other genres) will also be remakes or reboots of older popular horror films. This is another exciting prospect, as only some enjoy older movies. So, without further ado, here are the top 60 highly anticipated movie releases for 2023:

Winter Movie Releases 2023: The first few months of the year will prove to be extremely exciting for horror movie fans as there is quite a few set to release early in the year: M3GAN – 6 January 2023

The Pale Blue Eye – 6 January 2023

Shotgun Wedding – 27 January 2023

Knock at the Cabin – 3 February 2023

Magic Mike’s Last Dance – 10 February 2023

Your Place or Mine – 10 February 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 17 February 2023

Cocaine Bear – 24 February 2023

Creed III – 3 March 2023

Scream 6 – 10 March 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – 17 March 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 – 24 March 2023

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – 31 March 2023

Spring Movie Releases 2023: With the warmer season comes more fast-paced and action-packed films that fans can look forward to enjoying throughout the few months. And there is even something for the children: The Super Mario Bros. Movie – 7 April 2023

Renfield – 14 April 2023

Evil Dead Rise – 21 April 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 5 May 2023

Fast X – 19 May 2023

The Mother – TBA

The Little Mermaid – 26 May 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – 2 June 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – 9 June 2023

Pixar’s Elemental – 16 June 2023

The Flash – 16 June 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – 30 June 2023

Harold and the Purple Crayon – 30 June 2023

Summer to Fall Movie Releases 2023: The season-changing brings in the sequels and continuations to many popular franchises fans have been waiting a while to see: Insidious: Fear the Dark – 7 July 2023

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 14 July 2023

Oppenheimer – 21 July 2023

Barbie – 21 July 2023

The Marvels – 28 July 2023

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem – 4 August 2023

Meg 2: The Trench – 4 August 2023

Disney’s Haunted Mansion – 11 August 2023

Gran Turismo – 11 August 2023

Blue Beetle – 18 August 2023

The Equalizer 3 – 1 September 2023

The Nun 2 – 8 September 2023

A Haunting in Venice – 15 September 2023

The Expendables 4 – 22 September 2023

Kraven the Hunter – 6 October 2023

The Exorcist – 13 October 2023

Saw 10 – 27 October 2023

Winter Movie Releases (end of 2023): As the year reaches a close, fans of long awaiting film series will finally be rewarded: Dune: Part Two – 3 November 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – 17 November 2023

Wonka – 15 December 2023

The Color Purple – 20 December 2023

Untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel – 20 December 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – 25 December 2023

To Be Announced (TBA): This is a list of films set to be released in 2023 but has no set date just yet: Disappointment Blvd. – TBA

Luther – TBA

Heart of Stone – TBA

Havoc – TBA

Maestro – TBA

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley – TBA

Spy Kids: Armageddon – TBA

Red One – TBA

Killers of the Flower Moon – TBA

Which 2023 movie releases are you most excited about?