Experience the best of Robert Pattinson with our list of his most iconic characters! From Twilight to Harry Potter, discover some of his greatest onscreen moments.

Robert Pattinson is one of those actors that is just immediately likeable upon first seeing him on screen. Throughout his career, he has played various iconic characters, gaining him more recognition. In addition, it has also allowed fans of the actor a glimpse into his well of talent. Whether it is a sadistic killer or a meta version of himself, Pattinson can deliver in terms of performance. However, there are some roles wherein the actor has done such a great job that the characters he played will go down in history as iconic. But which films have some of these iconic portrayals?

There has been much praise for the actor’s performances in many of his more famous films. Furthermore, he not only gets recognition for his acting abilities but also for his incredibly good looks. And a combination of his talent and looks has won him favour with many fans who now consider Pattinson as their role model. Therefore, this article will look at some of Robert Pattinson’s most iconic performances. And yes, this will be a ranked list.

12. Cedric Digory – Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire (2005)

As one of the first significant roles in his career, Pattinson played Cedric Digory in the fourth movie of the Harry Potter franchise. He played the character in a likeable fashion, embodying the strong sense of character and morality that Cedric possessed to a tee. Pattinson brought the character to life in a wonderful manner, genuinely embodying the qualities of Hufflepuff House. In fact, he did such a good job that many fans were sad to see him die at the end of the film as he had won the hearts of audiences everywhere.

11. Robert Pattinson – Fear & Shame (2017)

Okay, so although this was not an actual full-length film, instead a short, it still represents Pattinson’s ability to deliver a believable character. Playing a version of himself on the verge of a mental breakdown, he advertises GQ Hotdogs in the most ridiculous fashion. He plays the anxiety-ridden character extremely well and gives viewers a glimpse into what it looks like to live with these types of mental illnesses. Pattinson is scared to leave his apartment because of an irrational fear, even though he is incredibly hungry. And it’s crazy how this man can give a mind-blowing performance in a short film about hotdogs!

10. Rey (Reynolds) – The Rover (2014)

This post-apocalyptic film sees Pattinson playing a slightly dim-witted, although broken, man named Rey. The actor co-stars alongside Guy Pearce, who plays Eric, a bitter and violent Australian man. Both actors do a surprisingly good job on screen together, with Pattinson especially able to embody Rey’s desperation for the brother he lost. It is a bleak watch, and part of the reason is that Pattinson shows audiences Rey’s thoughts. Those thoughts consist of Rey’s self-awareness regarding his low intellect and still recognizing he won’t make it without his brother.

9. Preston Teagardin – The Devil All the Time (2020)

If there is any reason to praise Robert Pattinson, it should be for his ability to play such a wide range of vastly different characters. And although The Devil All the Time (2020) sported an impressive cast of A-list actors, it, unfortunately, was a flop. However, one thing that serves a redeeming quality for the film is undoubtedly Pattinson’s performance as Preston Teagardin, a malicious priest who is grooming young girls in their small-town church. Even more impressive is Pattinson’s great Southern drawl, which he refused a dialect coach to help him achieve. The actor received praise from audiences, critics and even dialect coaches for his work.

8. The Dauphin – The King (2019)

While some may argue that Pattinson’s performance in this historical piece is quite bad, that is not the case. He brings a refreshing performance into the tense and dramatic story, partially because he is the only comedic relief. Although he only appears halfway through the film, he demands the audience’s attention. Robert turned the menacing man into a flamboyant mix of arrogance and weirdness. The actor’s performance is quite bizarre and is part of why it will remain one of his more iconic roles. Plus, his amazing French accent was another high point of the film, with him again receiving praise for his ability to accurately come across as a French man who cannot speak proper English.

7. Neil – Tenet (2020)

Although the official synopsis says the film is about a secret agent trying to prevent World War III, that description feels too simple for what audiences see on screen. In fact, Pattinson, who spent months making the film, still did not completely understand what was happening. And this is funny because Christopher Nolan (and audiences everywhere) believed that Robert knew exactly what he was doing. He delivers on giving audiences a character they are hesitant to trust because of Neil’s conniving nature. By the end, viewers realize his narrative is accurate, giving even bigger kudos to the actor for his fantastic performance.

6. Monte – High Life (2018)

This bizarre R-rated sci-fi film is one that is easily memorable for Pattinson’s performance. And despite its mixed reception, his acting abilities never fail to disappoint. The actor plays a man named Monte, who is raising his infant daughter, Willow, on a ship in space all alone. He delivers an unsettling performance that looks sweet and loving on the surface. But as the film progresses, audiences begin to question whether this man can be trusted to raise a baby by himself. Pattinson makes it extremely difficult for audiences to read what the character is feeling and whether Monte is even capable of the one thing he should be giving to Willow: love.

5. Eric Packer – Cosmopolis (2012)

With the entirety of this film taking place inside a limo, Pattinson described shooting this project as a truly unique experience. And yet, it is one of his favourite projects to date. He plays a monotonous-sounding billionaire who is tearing his own life apart. Watching this, you are immediately reminded of his robotic portrayal of Edward Cullen, except it proves to highlight his performance in this role. Eric participates in multiple scenes where one would typically show emotion, including a few sex scenes and a prostate exam. And within each one, his lack of enthusiasm and passion is palpable. Pattinson’s performance as Eric Packer easily earns its spot in the top five of his most iconic performances.

4. Thomas Howard – The Lighthouse (2019)

Although Robert Eggars tried extremely hard to sell this bizarre film as a comedy, it feels right to call it what it is: a psychological horror film. Robert Pattinson stars alongside Willem Dafoe as they play two lighthouse keepers on a remote island in New England in the 1890s. The two characters are struggling (and failing) to hold onto their sanity as they try to survive, a feat that was really challenging for Robert. The actor described the project as a waking nightmare, with many claustrophobic scenes pushing him to the breaking point. However, he pushed through and delivered one of the most iconic performances of his career. He perfectly embodied an unhinged man who was slowly coming apart at the seams.

3. Connie Nikas – Good Time (2017)

As one of the better movies from 2017, it is surprising that Robert’s involvement in the project came from nothing more than an email to Josh and Benny Safdie. But this is also good as it resulted in one of the best Robert Pattinson characters to date. The story centres on the Nikas brothers, one of whom gets arrested following a robbery gone wrong. Pattinson plays Connie Nikas, the older brother who is desperate to get him out of jail. The actor delivers on the bizarre and erratic energy that highlights Connie’s character, allowing audiences to feel the irrational and claustrophobic nightmare that is his life. Connie’s desperation is palpable, and his accent is even better. This character easily takes a spot in the top three.

2. Bruce Wayne – The Batman (2022)

When it was announced that Pattinson would be playing another iteration of the caped hero, people probably groaned in annoyance. Some even believed that he would not make a great fit as the brooding play-boy billionaire. But then the film dropped, and Robert Pattinson was praised for his portrayal of the popular comic book character. Critics praised Pattinson’s performance of Bruce Wayne as a broken man dealing with grief. He perfectly embodies the hero’s menace and dark instincts, giving audiences a refreshing new take on Batman. In an interview with GQ, Pattinson describes how he has always seen Bruce Wayne as incredibly sad. He was able to embody that within this film, making for a much darker, much sadder version than the previous retellings. Pattinson also described how he knew exactly what to do with the character upon putting the suit on. If anything, he will be remembered as Batman when people reflect on the actor’s most iconic roles.

1. Edward Cullen – Twilight (2008 – 2012)

Okay, so iconic does not necessarily mean ‘good’. However, the vampiric Edward Cullen is hands-down Robert Pattinson’s most iconic character role. With the amount of hype around the films upon their release, he became one of the biggest names in the industry. However, despite the success the films may have brought him, he has not shied away from sharing his thoughts on the franchise and the character he played. On multiple occasions, Robert stated that he felt Edward was an extremely toxic and bizarre character. But this is to no fault of the actor, as Edward’s character barely had any depth.

In an interview, Pattinson shared that he was high on Valium when auditioning for the role, and later on, while filming, he was told to dial down his emotive portrayal of the character. That is how Twilight fans worldwide ended up with this cheesy (and somewhat cringy) version of their beloved vampire. He was cold, and he was brooding, and Pattinson did a fantastic job with what he had to work with. This role deserves the top spot on this list, as when one thinks about Robert, Edward Cullen immediately comes to mind.

What do you think is the most iconic Robert Pattinson movie character?