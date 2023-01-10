When done correctly, the movie poster can be just as epic as the film it is promoting. Here are the most valuable movie posters of all time.

There are collectors for every type of item; whether it be dolls, cars, or books, there is a collector looking for the rarest of the bunch. And it should come as no surprise that collector’s items cost money. This is due to the heavy demand for said item and its rarity within that specific field, interest, or hobby. An excellent example of an expensive collector’s item would be the Amazing Fantasy comic book which sold for over $3 million in September 2021. So basically, people who participate in these item hunts are people who can afford to do so. And similarly to action figures, artefacts, paintings, and comic books, there is also a rather lucrative market where movie posters are concerned. And if you were curious about how much of the items mentioned above are being sold and the prices they are being sold at, then looking at the selling price of movie posters can be surprising.

Several movie posters have been created for films that can be found anywhere from the cinema on screening day to a teenager’s bedroom. At times, more than one poster can be made for a specific film, with some versions being more challenging. In fact, some are so rare that the only place you could find them would be on display at conventions and museums due to the valuable piece of pop culture it adds to modern society. It can be considered a piece of history and art that has dramatically impacted cinema and will always be remembered. Please read below to find a list of the ten most expensive movie posters in the world and their prices. The list will be ranked from lowest to highest:

10. Jaws Everyone has at least heard of the 1975 classic Jaws. This is one of Stephen Spielberg’s most famous films, and to this day is considered a masterpiece for the scary animatronic shark, it is still why some people avoid the beach. The artwork on the movie poster took Roger Kastel six months to create before deciding on a final design. The poster includes the shark heading towards the ocean’s surface as a lady swims by. It is a menacing image showcasing the razor-sharp jaws of the shark and was recently sold for $14,400.

9. Lawrence of Arabia This historical epic is based on the real-life of Thomas Edward Lawrence. He was a British archaeologist known for his role in the Arab Revolt and the Sinai and Palestine Campaign against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War. The film saw numerous releases in 1962, 1963, and 1971 respectively. The 1962 poster was from the original theatrical release in Britain and is now retailed at $16,100.

8. Thunderball It should be no surprise that a James Bond film poster made its way onto this list of most valuable movie posters, especially considering the character’s impact on the film industry. As the second highest-grossing Bond film, it premiered at Hibiya Theatre in Tokyo in 1965. And despite being released in Japan, the original poster for the film is in English and is now sourced at $16,730!

7. You Only Live Twice Of course, another Bond film would follow the last entry. Frank McCarthy and Robert McGinnis designed this poster (and the previous one). Therefore it should be no surprise that Queen Elizabeth II attended the original premiere in London. This gave the film the boost it needed, with this theatrical poster peaking at $16,800.

6. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban As the only film directed by Alfonso Cuarón, and the latest film on this list, it begs the question of why such a recent film is so high up. Well, the poster is one of six prototypes created by Warner Bros that has holographic features which allow the images to change depending on how the poster is looked at. The rarity is doubled because it was never released, and only one copy is owned by a Harry Potter superman known as Mr Fox. The poster is valued at $17,925.

5. New Adventures of Batman and Robin the Boy Wonder This is the oldest entry on the list, with one of the most recognizable superheroes of all time in the title of the film. This is from a series of films, with this one being released in 1949, making it over seventy years old! So it should be no surprise that this film poster is now at $18,600.

4. A Clockwork Orange With the controversy surrounding this film upon its release in 1971 due to the explicit violence included within the runtime, it should be no surprise that this is so far up the list. Usually, controversy brings more popularity, meaning more people want some reference. And what better way to do that than the theatrical release poster of a film pulled from British cinema and banned in multiple countries? The original poster for this movie is now valued at $19,120.

3. 2001: A Space Odyssey

This film is considered by many as one of the greatest of all time. And with its impact on the science fiction genre in the film industry, it should be no surprise that the film is so high up on the list. It has one of the most distinctive release posters, and the value is further increased with the passing of Stanley Kubrick to a whopping $20,913 — making it one of the most valuable movie posters of all time!

2. The Empire Strikes Back

The sequel film, having premiered in 1980, contained one of the biggest plot twists in cinematic history, and therefore it should come as no surprise that the movie poster is second on this list of the most valuable. A The Empire Strikes Back poster was recently auctioned at $26,400.

1. Star Wars

It would be criminal to expect any other film to make it to the top of this list. But, spending over a decade in production before its release in 1977, the film changed the sci-fi genre for good. The most valuable movie poster on this list is the first possible Star Wars poster, a sketch by the film artist Tom Jung that was sold for $45,410.

The most exciting thing about all the movie posters mentioned on this list is that they grow more valuable with time. So, although these are their current prices, some of the entries on this list could be well into the millions in another ten or twenty years.

Which movie poster cost surprised you the most?