In 2011, Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson and Kathleen Kennedy worked together to bring The Adventures of Tintin to the big screen through brilliant animation and unforgettable set pieces. Closely following the events in Hergé’s The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn, we see Tintin meet Captain Haddock for the first time, wander through the desert as he’s taken through the old sailor’s memories, destroy a couple of buildings and somewhat fly a plane. The film saw plenty of action and adventure, and fans have yet to hear news of the sequel that was hinted at, at the end of the film. Missing the chaotic adventures of Tintin, Snowy and the rest, one fan decided to use AI to see what certain actors would look like as beloved Adventures of Tintin characters in a live-action adaptation.

Live-Action Tintin Fan-cast

The brilliant mind behind this fan-casting is L’imaginarium de Denis Girard, a veteran VFX artist in the video gaming world who has taken to Facebook to post some of their AI-generated content that they have been making since the Midjourey program hit its first boost of popularity. They use their skills as a photographer and a storyteller to perfect their AI-generated images and bring stories and scenarios to life.

Tom Holland as Tintin

Tintin is a young journalist with a knack for getting into more trouble than he bargained for. So naturally, fans want to see Tom Holland bring the character to life. He has the talent to play everyone’s favourite journalist, and we’ve seen him play plenty of characters with chaotic adventures before; some fans just wonder f he’ll handle being blonde.

Peter Dinklage as Captain Haddock

Captain Haddock is the loud, alcoholic sea Captain with an extensive list of names for people who irritate him. Dinklage has both the height and the presence to bring Haddock to life, and it would be fascinating to see him playing the character beside Holland’s TIntin.

Bryan Cranston as Thomson and Thompson

Thomson and Thompson are the almost identical, highly incompetent detective duo who often arrest the wrong person and provide much of the comedic relief in Tintin. Cranston has had many different roles over the years, and it’d be hilarious to see him bring the moustached duo to life.

Daniel Radcliffe as Professor Calculus

While Professor Calculus is a genius, who has invented many devices throughout Tintin, he can be absent-minded and is half-deaf, though he insists he is only a bit hard of hearing in one ear. It’d be interesting to see Radcliffe play the intelligent character who doesn’t quite know what’s happening around him.

Meryl Streep as Bianca Castafiore

Bianca Castafiore is a famous opera singer known as the Milanese Nightingale. She’s narcissistic and talkative but has an iron will and can be incredibly generous. Though Haddock cannot stand, the sound of her voice is the object of her affection. Streep looks the most like the character and would make an excellent addition to the chaotic cast.

Would Tintin Work as a Live-action Film?

As much fun as it would be to see Tintin and the rest in live-action, the overall chaos and shenanigans of the source material would make it difficult to bring to life in a way that wasn’t childish.

The animation in the 2011 film managed to capture the hilarity of certain situations, such as a Tank destroying an entire town, without taking away from the more serious tones and violence often seen in Tintin.

If The Adventures of Tintin were adapted into a live-action film, it would feel more like Jungle Cruise or Uncharted, both of which failed to capture the tone necessary for more serious moments.

Would you be excited to see a live-action adaptation of Tintin or a sequel to the 2011 adaptation?