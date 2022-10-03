In the last season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, we saw the character dealing with some incredibly close calls and he had gone from very clean-cut to a much harder-edged man with revenge on his mind. It looks like we’ll be getting an even darker version of the character (played by John Krasinski) in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 (on Amazon Prime Video). But while many fans are excited, some are a bit worried.

RELATED: Hannibal Season 4: Will Netflix Revive The Series?

Jack Ryan has had a lot of hands working on the show in the three years since its renewal. Carlton Cuse (the showrunner for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) told TV Insider, “It was a huge undertaking. It’s kinda like mounting a huge feature film… it’s like an eight-hour movie. We spent the first year and a half writing it. Then it took us a year and a half to make it. We shot it in five cities on three continents.”

Graham Roland (the executive producer for the show) added “We had to actually go to the place. We couldn’t cheat the audience.”

There is clearly a lot of dedication that has gone into Jack Ryan Season 3 to make it perfect for fans, but people are worried that, with so many different perspectives going into the creation of this season, it’ll either be a huge success or a massive failure.

While there’s a lot to worry about, fans will be happy to know that many of the actors will be returning to their roles and there will also be a couple of new additions to the new story that is being told. And, like always, we can count on Jack to be as indestructible as ever.

RELATED: Everything We Want To See In Amazon Prime’s God of War TV Series

Jack Ryan is a fictional character created by the late Tom Clancy, who has had a very eventful life. He was a stockbroker and former U.S Marine, a civilian history professor at USNA (United States Naval Academy), an occasional field officer and analyst for CIA before retiring as Deputy Director, was the National Security Advisor and Vice President, before finally (and unexpectedly) becoming the President of the United States for two non-consecutive terms.

The character has had multiple film adaptations and has been portrayed by many notable actors, such as Alec Baldwin in 1990, Harrison Ford from 1992 to 1994, Ben Affleck in 2002, and Chris Pine in 2014. The latest actor to bring Jack Ryan to life is John Krasinski in Amazon Prime’s show Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. With two seasons already in the bag and the show already having been renewed for another season back in 2019 (before season 2 had even been released), fans have been waiting for any news about the third season for three years now.

Amazon Prime announced that Jack Ryan Season 3 would be coming to screens on the 21st of December, just in time for Christmas. While not typically on the holiday watchlist, it’s always good practice to change up the content you’re consuming.

RELATED: The Boys Season 3: The Best Of Amazon’s Superhero Series

Are you looking forward to Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3?