Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands are two of the most charming and beloved movies in director Tim Burton’s legendary career. Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice and Johnny Depp’s Edward Scissorhands are outstanding characters, so unique and fascinating that they demand to appear together in a fantasy crossover of epic proportions.

Fantasy and Comedy

Tim Burton burst onto the movie scene as a visionary director with a unique style. He used dark themes and grim visuals but juxtaposed them against whimsical and fantastical stories. Beetlejuice (1988) and Edward Scissorhands (1990) epitomize Burton’s visionary outlook. These films are like fairytales with a dash of horror and weirdness that only Burton could pull off.

Beetlejuice is a bizarre mix of horror, fantasy and comedy and a unique movie; it’s hard to think of anything similar. Michael Keaton gives a zany and outlandish performance, one of his career’s highlights. The film’s art direction, make-up, and practical effects were incredible at the time and were so rich and intriguing that they made these films a joy to watch.

Edward Scissorhands is an urban fable/fantasy story with one of Johnny Depp’s most endearing performances as the lonely, misunderstood Edward. The film is satirical but tragic, with the love between Kim (Winona Ryder) and Edward at its heart. Seeing Johnny back as Edward would be incredible and the perfect choice for him to step back into the mainstream again after he became weary with Hollywood during the tumultuous time when Disney fired him from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after he was accused of domestic violence.

Edward and Beetlejuice

It took decades, but Burton and Keaton finally knuckled down and decided to make Beetlejuice 2. Burton and Keaton only wanted to proceed with a sequel if they could find a good story and seem to have settled on something worthwhile enough to team up one more time. If Beetlejuice is returning, then darn it, so should Edward, and Johnny Depp should also be persuaded to return.

It might never happen, but a crossover between these two characters and their worlds is plausible. Burton could conjure up some reason that forces Beetlejuice to pop into Edward’s life and then intersect in a story that combines the comedy of Beetlejuice and the poignancy of Edward Scissorhands.

Johnny gave a muted, restrained performance as Edward, in which he barely spoke, using movements and gestures to convey emotion. Beetlejuice is the opposite; he’s a loudmouth who gets in your face. These opposing characteristics are what we need to make the most incredible dark fantasy comedy yet.

Wynona is the link between both films, and she would have to appear either as Kim or Lydia from Beetlejuice, but screenwriters could quickly fix this minor dilemma. This crossover’s potential to be great is off the charts, but for now, sadly, it’s just a fantasy, like the stories in Tim Burton’s films.

Should Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands appear together in a Tim Burton Film?