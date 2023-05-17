Are you ready for a Tim Burton DCU movie comeback? After his iconic 1989 Batman movie, fans have been wanting the visionary director to return to the franchise. And with the current state of the DC Universe and its dire need for a shakeup, the timing couldn’t be better.

Burton’s signature gothic visuals, dark humour, and whimsical stories have made him a beloved cinema figure, and his unique style may be just what the DCU needs to stand out. Imagine a funny yet eerie Batman movie, an epic yet surreal Superman film, or a bizarre yet thrilling Justice League team-up. Those are just the possibilities that someone like Burton could bring to the future of the DCU.

Still, as we move forward into uncharted territory for the DCU, and with the revived interest in Burton’s Batman thanks to The Flash, it might be high time to see a return of the gothic genius to the DC Universe.

The True Gotham

When the original 1989 Batman hit theaters, it revolutionized comic book movies. Burton brought his distinctive visual flair to a universe that seemed mismatched with his vision. Still, he crafted a Gotham City that was disturbing, grimy – and even lovely in its own gothic way.

From the towering spires of the Gotham Cathedral to the grimy alleyways where the Caped Crusader prowled, Burton’s Gotham was a character in its own right.

Then, with Batman Returns, Burton cemented his vision of Gotham and its inhabitants. From a masterful Penguin played by Danny DeVito to a spectacular Catwoman by Michelle Pfeiffer, it’s clear that Burton knows what he wants and how to better represent that on the big screen – which is just what the new DCU sorely needs.

Burton-ized Characters

There are a few things to consider when figuring out which DC characters would be the perfect match for Tim Burton’s distinctive style. Above all else, Burton is known for his love of the dark and gothic combined with surreal storylines, so any character fitting that mold would be a good place to start. Additionally, Burton has a knack for creating quirky, offbeat characters with a touch of humor, so any hero or villain with their own unique personality could work well.

John Constantine immediately comes to mind. The British occult detective who’s been a fan favorite since the 80s. Constantine’s stories often involve horror, magic, and the supernatural – making him a perfect fit for Burton’s style. Plus, Constantine’s sharp wit and cynical outlook on life would mesh well with the dark humor that often comes through in Burton’s films.

Zatanna would also be a great match for Burton’s sensibilities. Zatanna’s flashy performance style and mysterious backstory would give Burton plenty to work with, and her magical abilities would open up all sorts of possibilities for surreal visuals and imaginative scenes. He’d also have the chance to turn Zatanna into the Scarlet Witch that the MCU promised but ultimately failed to deliver.

A Dream Match

Even though Tim Burton’s signature style seems like a perfect match for comic book movies, it’s been over 30 years since he last dipped his toe into the DC universe. So what would a modern comic book film directed by Burton look like today?

For one, we can expect a movie that’s both visually stunning and thematically deep. Burton has always been a master at blending dark, gothic images with a touch of whimsy, creating a unique aesthetic that’s both haunting and beautiful. We can imagine he’d bring that same vibe to a modern comic book movie, crafting a world that feels both grounded in reality and fantastical at the same time.

As for the actual possibility of Burton joining such a project, it’s hard to say. However, with the current state of the DCU in flux and with the success of offbeat superhero films like Joker and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, it’s possible Burton’s unique vision could be just what the franchise needs to stand out against its most ruthless competitor.

Would you watch a Tim Burton movie in the new DCU?