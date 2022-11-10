Handheld consoles have seen a complete resurgence. The Nintendo Switch can function as both handheld or dock to a TV/Screen to function as a ‘normal’ console, with the consoles that connect to your Microsoft/steam library like the Steam Deck or Ayaneo Air which are handheld PCs, handheld devices are becoming so popular. Honestly? I think the PSP was ahead of its time and that if Sony brought out an updated one it would soar in the market. But are there enough portable ways to play games? Clearly, no. There is an entire community that is dedicated to ‘portablizing’ games and older consoles, and ‘A Modder named Wesk’ has managed to design a portable GameCube.

The Ashida

Brought to the public eye by GingerOfOz on Twitter, a guy who portablizes video game consoles, when he tweeted “call me Walter White, the way I’m slinging this blue crystal (portable GameCube/Wii, not drugs)” – @GingerOfMods

“This design is called the Ashida, and it was designed by a modder named Wesk. It’s probably the best beginner build for anyone looking to get into portablizing” – @GingerOfMods

You can find all you need to know about the Ashida on the BitBuild website’s forum: Ashida Wii Portable. For those looking to just buy this awesome piece of hardware, I’m sorry. This product is intended to be built at home, with everything from buttons, cases, chips and boards coming separately, and a lot of the plastic pieces can be 3D printed yourself. Luckily, The forum has the files right there for your convenience.

Features

Wesk has included a whole list of features on the forum for our convenience as well, as well as links on how to construct your own portable GameCube/Wii.

OMGWTF (Basic) trim for easy trimming.

5-inch 16:9 display with support for a stock VGA controller or @Aurelio‘s Direct Drive boards.

Everything you’d expect from a stock GameCube controller.

Dual 35x35x10mm heat sinks (or a single 35x70x10mm) and axial fan, providing enhanced cooling while being whisper quiet.

Dual Z buttons to take advantage of additional GC2Wiimote features.

Dual 21700 Batteries, giving up to 3.5 hours of potential play time (10,000mah)

Custom Controller and Audio interface boards, designed and supplied by 4 Layer Technologies.

“All the required boards can be purchased from 4 Layer Technologies”

“Further assembly documentation and instructions can also be found”

“It was intended for everyone building an Ashida to use IPS panels along with Aurelio’s Direct Drive board, unfortunately, due to the current global chip shortage that just isn’t possible for the launch. A fallback solution screen and driver board have been provided in the BOM in the meantime. I highly suggest that when the option becomes available to upgrade to Direct Drive for optimal picture clarity and additional features.”

“Buttons, membranes and other controller parts can be salvaged from any GC controller, official or 3rd party (as long as they look original).”

If portable video game consoles are something you have been interested in, I would highly recommend joining these forums or looking into the Ashida for a starting point.

Do you need more portable video game consoles in your life? Would you purchase this portable GameCube?