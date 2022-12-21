The Matrix is a cult classic of the cyberpunk genre, mixing all things futuristic and action with a beautiful host of cast members. One of the most iconic franchises ever made, its characters and styles are instantly recognizable, with the green coding and the black leather outfits that were popularised in the 90s. But what if Westworld inspired The Matrix?

Luckily for us, with the use of Artificial Intelligence, digital artists can give us the answers to everything that we have ever wondered, and we have that with The Good, The Bad, and The Matrix.

The Good, The Bad, and The Matrix

Sometimes Artificial Intelligence art tools can need help to make portraits of recognizable characters, but that wasn’t the case for this instance. Instead, with clear characters inspired by Keanu Reeves’ Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity, Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus, and Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith, all these characters look like they once belonged in The Matrix universe but have been planted into the illustrious world of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Westworld.

Westworld aired in 2016 and has an 8.5 rating on IMDb, depicting a world in which every human appetite can be indulged without consequence using Artificial Intelligence in ‘hosts’, beings that have been genetically engineered and are the closest that bio-mechanical engineers could get to mirroring humanity. The world in which the hosts live is nothing but a simulation. Sound familiar? The Matrix saw a post-apocalyptic world in which machines ran the world, keeping humans happy and content in simulations until Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus fought back.

The AI images are nothing short of majestic. Neo standing in the wild west, wearing primarily black with his signature trench coat, is perfect. Agent Smith’s gang on horseback, with his entire black outfit and glasses, is impossible not to recognize. Morpheus, the leader of the resistance, gives the air of a sheriff with his gun raised, clearly inspired by Laurence Fishburne’s signature serious look. Trinity, of course, is a vision in her wide-brimmed hat and western-inspired sunglasses. Again, it is impossible not to recognize these memorable characters.

The setting looks so much like Westworld, one would think that that was the original aim of the artist, but it seems that their only objective was to depict The Matrix in the wild west; it seems that the AI took matters into their own hands, taking images from these two fantastic sci-fi products and synthesizing the two perfectly. The two concepts were made to go together.

The Artist

The art was posted to the Alternate Reality Movies Facebook Group and credited to Joe Taravella, a visual artist, as the director of the would-be movie. “[The film] was so good when it finished that he decided to keep it for himself and never show anyone. That didn’t stop these stills from leaking out!”

The images were then shared to the Midjourney Official Facebook Group by Bill Freitag, who captioned the post “The Good, The Bad, and The Matrix. Page followers submitted ideas, and I chose one and made it!” Bill Freitag’s Facebook page is filled to the brim with AI-generated images, so they may be the creators of the photos.

I don’t know about you, but I would love to see a Westworld-inspired The Matrix.