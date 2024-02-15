Summary:

Milo Ventimiglia was denied the starring role in Matt Reeves' The Batman because he was deemed too old.

Milo auditioned for the role of Batman before Robert Pattinson was cast.

Warner felt that Milo looked too old for the role of Batman in Matt Reeves' moody and dark noir version.

‘This is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia was denied the starring role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman because he was deemed too old, but the actor might be able to portray an older Batman in the DCU’s upcoming Batman the Brave and the Bold.

Too Old

Before Robert Pattinson was cast as Batman, Milo donned the cape and cowl in auditions. Unfortunately for Milo, Warner felt the actor was too old for the role. Matt Reeves and the studio were looking for a younger actor, and Pattinson got the part. Milo looks young, but there could be more to it than looking too old.

Milo told Variety in 2019 that he had dreamed of playing Batman since childhood. “Do I see myself in a cape and cowl?” Ventimiglia asked, to which he said yes, but Milo said that Warner passed on his audition. Milo’s success on This is Us put the actor on the hotlist to play the part of Bruce Wayne and Batman, but the studio didn’t deem the actor a good fit for Matt Reeves’s moody and dark noir version of Batman, which shows the character in his earlier crime-fighting years.

This is Us

While Milo may not have been young enough to play the role, perhaps he is a better fit to portray an older version of the character. In Batman the Brave and the Bold, Bruce deals with his son Damien, who moonlights as his crime-fighting side-kick, Robin. Bruce and Damien have a shaky relationship, and Bruce has to learn how to be a dad and fight crime. Bruce also has to be the paternal figure in the Bat family, which will also be another feature included in the upcoming film.

Milo’s years as a dad in This is Us make him an ideal candidate to portray an older, more mature Batman who has to raise a son while keeping Gotham’s criminals in check. Like Jack Pearson, Milo’s character had to deal with troublesome kids, something Bruce often had to do with Damien and the younger members of the Bat-family.

Would Milo Be Up For An Older Batman?

Despite meeting the criteria for playing an older Batman, Milo may not be as eager to audition as he was years prior. The actor spoke recently to Comicbook and was pessimistic about his time audition for Batman. When asked if he would consider auditioning as Batman in the DCU, Milo said, “No, because at this point, I’m probably too young. That’s how it goes, man. When they say they want young Batman, they want some young. When they say they want old Batman, they want someone older,” Ventimiglia tells us. “As an actor, there’s always those roles where you see yourself. There’s those characters you want to think, ‘Man, I could do that,’ and you don’t get them. You see another actor take it and do good work with it or do shitty. You kind of forget it.”

Milo was cut up about missing out on Batman last time. The actor knows how picky executives and casting agents can be and has all sorts of weird explanations as to why an actor isn’t cast in a role. Milo is probably right when he says he would be labelled too young for the next Batman role, but the actor has been around the block long enough to know when to cut your losses.

Would Milo Ventimiglia make a good older Batman in the DCU?