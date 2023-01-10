An epic fan-made comic page reimagines the iconic moment when Iron Man reverses Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Endgame as it would have appeared in an older, classic-style 1970s Marvel comic book.

Marvel comics have been a favourite for as long as they have been released, and it’s no wonder that the comic book universe has survived many decades. Although what we see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is very different from what we would have seen in the classic comics, this artist has made it possible to see what the extraordinary Avengers: Endgame moment would have been had it been in the traditional art style of the 70s.

Iron Man’s Avengers: Endgame Snap Comic Page

@spikeytortoisecomics, artist Ian Wilkins, posted a fan-made illustration he had created on Instagram, reimagining Iron Man’s epic Avengers: Endgame moment as a classic comic page. This isn’t the first time the artist has done this, as this was actually a rework of a comic page he had made three years ago, now adding more panels of Thanos and his reactions to the page.

The post was captioned, “Ironman defeats Thanos! Decided to re-draw an old piece I did three years ago, and I am pretty happy with the improvements I made :) #mcu #ironman #mcufanart #commissionsopen” – @spikeytortoisecomics.

Along with some extra panels, Wilkins also gave Iron Man a much more dynamic look, modelling how the characters were designed after what you would see in the classic comics rather than how they currently appear in the MCU.

Classic Comics

Ironically, Thanos first appeared in The Invincible Iron Man #55 in 1973, making it somewhat perfect and poetic that Iron Man would eventually defeat him. It was these comics that inspired Wilkins’s work, as a lot of the visual elements that were used in the classic comics were emulated.

For starters, Wilkins decided to give Iron Man his classic moustache rather than the goatee that Robert Downey Jr. can be seen sporting in many of his MCU appearances, instantly setting the comic world and the cinematic universe apart. Wilkins also decided to give Iron Man his more classic red-and-gold Iron Man suit, very different from the modern versions we see these days. Tony Stark has over 80 versions of his Iron Man suit, many of which can be seen throughout the classic comics.

The final element used to set the modern MCU apart from the comic universe could easily be missed if you pay attention to minor details. For example, Wilkins changed the colour order of the Infinity Stones on Iron Man’s nanogauntlet from how they appeared in the MCU rather than making them match how Marvel Comics storylines depicted it in the 1991 Infinity Gauntlet event.

The old comics are classics for a reason. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the retro-style art of Ian Wilkins is a massive hit with Marvel comic book fanatics. Ian Wilkins has also reimagined other classic MCU moments, like all three Spidermen appearing simultaneously and Spidey catching Captain America’s shield in Civil War. If you want to see more incredible moments from the MCU reimagined in retro style, check out their Instagram.

What do you think of this fan-made Avengers: Endgame comic?