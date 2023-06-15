The Last Of Us as a franchise hosts a cast of characters that are rich with personality and distinct motivations. You can see a point to everyone’s goals, even when their methods are not the most pleasant to watch. The TV show perfectly translates this essence from Naughty Dog’s games into a live-action format. Streaming on HBO, the first season was a total success, with weekly discussions flooding social media timelines. From fans of the games to people experiencing this story for the first time, everyone had something to look forward to. Now that season 2 of The Last Of Us is on the horizon, we need to talk about what the show must do without Pedro Pascal’s Joel at the centre.

In The Last Of Us Part II, Joel’s death acts as a focal point for the story. Without its titular girl-dad running the show, Ellie is led down a path of revenge. However, she isn’t the only one dealing with his painful demise. One character that can be used as a narrative driver in season 2 is Joel’s brother, Tommy. In season 1, Tommy’s presence was felt, but not to an extent that gave the audience a full picture of his potential.

With the second season, Gabriel Luna’s Tommy can finally have a chance to take the spotlight. Tommy’s role in the game was more prominent than in the first instalment, as he had to deal with a strong desire for revenge mixed with conflicting emotions. Even worse for Tommy, he was present when Abby carried out her despicable act of revenge. That image burned into his mind opens the doors for what could be a resonating portrayal of Trauma.

Tommy’s new role in Part 2 kind of fills the shoes of responsibility that Joel had towards Ellie. However, the depth isn’t the same since Ellie is a more capable fighter and decision-maker. If season 2 intends to follow the game’s narrative to a T, it’s likely that Joel will be dead within the first two episodes. If that’s the plan, Tommy will be filling some big shoes. Bella Ramsey’s Ellie is a standout performance that is set to become a bloodier dance to the death, so having Tommy along for the ride will be fun to witness.

The Last Of Us Part 2 involved a much more engaging battle between two distinct sides of a coin. Season 2 has the opportunity to address certain narrative concerns with the story. They might consider giving Abby more relatable plot points for the audience to feel. It’s also possible that her story remains untouched as a casual audience digests these things much differently compared to a gaming audience.

One concern for Season 2 of The Last Of Us comes down to the WGA strike going on in Hollywood. Many projects have been put on indefinite hold until these issues are sorted. This could affect the second season’s release date, so we might not be getting it in 2024, as estimated.