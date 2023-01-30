Gamers are some of the most incredible people out there. When they have the means, they are the artists behind creating some of the most fantastic gaming room setups you will see in your life, often riddled with LEDs, the best in high-tech hardware, and lots of room for comfort and usability. I thought I had seen it all until I saw this gaming ‘vault’ going viral on Facebook. Talk about a Vault-Tec gaming room.

Insane Vault-Inspired Gaming Room

Facebook is a great place to go when looking for inspiration. If you are a massive gaming fan and need an incredible space, look no further than this post from the Genius Ideas Facebook page. If you are a huge Fallout fan, even better. This personal block shared images BIGHAIRYAZZZ posted on Imgur of building their very own Vault-Tec gaming room, complete with a rolling vault door made of plywood.

The images showed the step-by-step process of building and installing the door and the painting. Going with black, yellow, and blue, this looks like a vault created to survive the nuclear fallout of the Fallout universe, completely fitted with all the entertainment you would ever need in a lifetime. If you thought the rolling door was cool, wait until you see the inside.

Perfect Gaming Set Up

This setup is perfect for any gamer, from PC players to consoles to simulations. Sure, the door is incredible, but the fun goodies stored inside the vault are always the prize of getting into one. The Facebook post shared images of the creation of the door itself primarily. In contrast, BIGHAIRYAZZZ’s Imgur post shared some of the nifty details of the setup they had stored inside the Vault-Tec gaming room.

The room is a paradise for gamers. Dimly lit so that no glare can interfere with your gaming. This HD projector completely dominates the back wall for a vast and impressive image, plenty of seating for at-home-theatre purposes, and console gaming with all your friends around the massive round coffee table with a gear-shaped board to pay homage to the Vault-Tec door. What more could you want? Well, there’s still more.

There is a hidden secret about the coffee table. It drops into the floor to completely open the space for VR use, the equipment stored on a ceiling panel that slides down above the freshly opened playing surface. To top it off, it’s all beautiful cable managed with ceiling-mounted cable re-tractors to keep everything out of the way.

PC gamers can feel included because the secluded back area is perfect for a PC tower and a couple of screens. This user had space for three screens, two laptops, and a wall of comics, books, games, and other merch and memorabilia, making it the perfect hideaway.

This is truly a dream to aspire to for the future. Not only does it look totally awesome from the outside and from within, but it is also incredibly thoughtfully designed with the act of gaming and relaxing in mind. This is the perfect place to escape reality for a bit, and who has yet to think about waiting out the world’s craziness from the confines of a Fallout vault?

What do you think of this incredible Vault-Tec gaming room?