Box Office flops are nothing new in the film industry. With video game movies though, the expectation has usually not been positive. This stereotype was especially true in the 2010s with many video game adaptations released to poor Box Office numbers. Films like Warcraft and Assassin’s Creed were never able to pull in big numbers. The worst part about this is that most of these films had huge budgets, yet they failed to provide a true cinematic experience.

RELATED: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Must-See Locations

Recently, Netflix released 2016’s Assassin’s Creed on the streaming service, and the instant hit it became has us wondering where all this love was. The original cinematic run for this movie made $240 million dollars at the worldwide box office. This was an underwhelming result for a film that reportedly cost $250 million to make. The marketing budget isn’t even included in those figures. It’s safe to say that nobody really thought much of this movie after its theatrical release.

Now that it’s on the biggest streaming service, Assassin’s Creed is now in the top 10 titles for Netflix’s Global English-language movies. The international audience is clearly loving the experience, and the film is hitting viewership numbers that are reserved for huge blockbusters. Currently Top 10 in over 41 countries, Assassin’s Creed now has 5,400,000 viewing hours to its name. It currently sits at number 5 on the chart, and its place can potentially grow higher if Netflix is willing to actively promote it.

RELATED: The School for Good and Evil 2: Will There Be A Netflix Sequel?

If these results are any indication, Netflix has a goldmine on their hands with the Assassin’s Creed franchise. In case you missed it, Netflix has been working on an Assassin’s Creed TV series since 2020. It’s expected to arrive in the coming years, with some sources estimating 2024 as the earliest possible release year. With the reception of the 2016 movie, people clearly want some more adventures in history’s most prominent settings.

The new live-action show is not getting the most promising start. The original showrunner, Jeb Stuart has left the project according to an interview with Collider. While the person stepping in his shoes has not been revealed, there’s still ample time to see something great come out. Assassin’s Creed got no coverage in the most recent TUDUM presentation but, hopefully, we’ll get some news by the end of 2023.

Netflix is one of the best in the world of streaming, but they are also starting to show some cracks in its dominance. Earlier last year, they unveiled plans to crack down on password-sharing activities. The service also revealed a new ad-supported subscription tier, eliminating one of the main selling points behind streaming. The password-sharing changes were met with universal disdain from users. However, Netflix didn’t back down, and they have now begun enforcing the changes in some regions.

RELATED: The 23 Best Anime TV Series to Watch on Netflix

The entire restructure seems very convoluted, and it’s an obvious play at maximizing profit. Ironic considering that they were the company that tweeted this:

Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

RELATED: Day Shift 2: The Nazarian Brothers Need Their Own Netflix Spin-Off

Tell us, have you watched Assassin’s Creed on Netflix?