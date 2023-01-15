Xenomorphs have long been one of the most terrifying horror icons in the world. Since H.R. Giger created the terrifying visage of the apex predators that the Aliens franchise has brought to life and scared us with for decades. Marvel Comics has brought Alien back to life in their latest comic series, Alien (2022). With it, it is one of the most terrifying new Xenomorphs that has ever walked the cosmos.

[Warning: this article contains spoilers for Alien (2022)]

The Most Terrifying Creature Yet

In the latest issue of the comic, Alien #4, the mission of the Steel Team continues. Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, and gorgeously illustrated by Julius Ohta, the synthetic super-soldiers that the government hired are getting closer to collecting the specimen they were sent to retrieve from the Xenomorph-infested planet of Tobler-9. They mean to retrieve an egg that is supposed to have disease-healing properties.

This new Xenomorph strain is the Icarus strain, genetically engineered by Weyland-Yutani, that creates Xenomorph-human hybrids with some form of Human reasoning and cruelty, giving them more human-level sentience and reason, something perilous in the hands and minds of the deadliest creature in the known universe.

Thanks to the events of the comic series so far, the Icarus strain has managed to infect a human survivor on the planet, creating one of the most terrifying Xenomorph-Human hybrids who can lead groups of Xenomorphs as if she controls them. Furthermore, she is said to have a connection to the hive mind of all Xenomorphs, their past, present, and future.

There has long been a reference to the Woman In The Dark, and she may have made her first appearance, or at least the first iteration of her origin.

Alien (2022)

The Alien series, written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and illustrated mainly by Salvador Larocca, has brought life back to the series. All are based on H.R. Giger’s original, disturbing art created for use in the movies. The series has answers to pertinent questions that have existed in the Aliens universe, as well as an elaboration of plenty of lore in the universe.

The comic tells the story of the Steel Team’s adventure on Tobler 9, a team of synthetics that eventually ran into a group of survivors who managed to survive on the planet, led by a woman named Melody. After teaming up with the synthetics and then betraying them, the humans think they have made it out when they realise that one of them has been infected by the Icarus Strain. Lee, the infected human, turns into the first Xenomorph-Human hybrid, massacring her team before leading a small army of Xenomorphs to the human hideout and slaughtering them.

Whether this is genuinely the Woman In The Dark has yet to be revealed, but it is definitely starting to look like it. If this is true, then Weyland-Yutani has really created the beginning of the end for humanity. This Xenomorph-Human hybrid is an entity that can not only control other Xenomorphs but has the intelligence to mount a strategic assault on humanity, unlike the rest of Xenomorph attacks which seem to be random as long as their parasite can spread.

Do you think this new Xenomorph human hybrid is Woman In The Dark?