These past few months have been an emotional rollercoaster for Henry Cavill fans. Not only is the actor returning to his iconic role as Superman, but he’s also leaving Netflix’s The Witcher, perhaps his second most recognizable character. The reaction to this piece of bitter news has been, as expected, catastrophic for the future of The Witcher series. Fortunately for fans, the news of Cavill’s replacement was quick to emerge. The new face of The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia will be none other than Liam Hemsworth. Thor’s brother and Miley Cyrus’ husband ushers in a new era for the Netflix show, but is he the right one for the role?

Liam lives up to the Hemsworth name by demonstrating a bulky physique just like his brother, the MCU’s superstar Chris Hemsworth. The difference here, and I don’t mean to be rude, is that Chris has impeccable comedic timing, coupled with a knack for dramatic acting. Liam, while still a good actor in his own right, lacks the acting catalogue of his older brother.

Some fans might argue that to play a convincing Geralt, all you have to do is be stoic and mysterious — but even a character so deprived of emotions as Geralt has a certain complexity to them. For reference, look at how nuanced Cavill’s performance is in the show.

There’s also the fact that Cavill has proved, time and time again, that he’s a massive geek. His love for all things nerdy turned him into one of the most well-known Witcher enthusiasts on the show’s set, giving some valuable pointers about how the character would probably react in each situation. Hemsworth lacks this geeky spark, which could result in a Geralt that feels much blander than the one that fans fell in love with.

Perhaps one of the most challenging changes in The Witcher’s fourth season would be to convince viewers that this is, in fact, the same Geralt of the previous three seasons. Not only do Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth look nothing alike, but they’ll also have to reconcile the fact that Cavill is noticeably older than Hemsworth.

Just a glimpse into Liam Hemsworth’s filmography should be enough to warn fans about what to expect from the next season of The Witcher. Aside from The Hunger Games, the younger Hemsworth sibling has rarely done anything noteworthy with his acting. It might sound a bit unfair to compare him with someone like Cavill, but, since Netflix decided that he was fit to replace Superman himself, they must have known that comparisons like this would be inevitable.

All that said, there’s still hope for the show to be good, even without someone like Henry Cavill. Geralt of Rivia could be the role that finally gives us a chance to look into Liam Hemsworth’s previously unknown acting chops — after all, everyone in this business gets at least one chance to shine. All we know is that, with Cavill’s departure, what’s left of Netflix’s The Witcher will feel like a vastly different show.

Do you think Liam Hemsworth is a terrible choice for The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia?