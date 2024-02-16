Summary:

The Walking Dead popularized zombies and the zombie apocalypse in mainstream media.

A Reddit user questioned why zombies in the show don't fart more, considering their intestinal bacteria are still alive.

The idea of zombies making fart noises could have alerted survivors to their presence and potentially saved lives.

Farting zombies in The Walking Dead? Yes, this is a serious scientific inquiry that will give us knowledge of zombie biological processes, something we know very little about but need to understand.

Gassy Zombies

The Walking Dead graced our screens for over a decade, making macabre zombies far more mainstream than they ever were prior. Yeah, we all knew about zombies and watched fringe B-grade zombie movies, but The Walking Dead made them less camp and taken as serious subject matter. Films like 28 Days Later and I Am Legend were others that also contributed significantly to mainstreaming zombies and the zombie apocalypse in our time. Still, most media audiences found their first taste for the bizarre and horrific world of the living dead with The Walking Dead.

Yes, the show has lost much of its appeal toward the end. Still, it lit a fire on television and gripped us for many fantastic episodes during its eleven seasons. Naturally, fans of the show and budding zombie biologists, like Reddit user NoGeksSky , had to ask why the zombies didn’t fart more. Think about it for just a minute! Where’s the farting noises in The Walking Dead? NoGeksSky argues that although these humans are dead once they turn into zombies, their intestinal bacteria are still alive and (if you follow the logic) should be even more gassy now than when they were alive.

The Farting Dead

The Reddit user also mentions that instead of sneaky zombies creeping up on you and catching you unawares, why haven’t there been scenes in zombie films and series where the survivors are alerted to the presence of these living dead by their belching and disgusting fart noises, that sure would have been a real help to Rick and the gang, how many of our favourite characters bitten by zombies could have gotten a heads up and avoided being killed if a zombie made farting noises and revealed their location.

NoGeksSky, in arguing for such a realistic take, writes:

“I want to see a survivor tip toeing through a house where instead of a super ninja stealthy zombie materializing behind the character, the gassy zombie gives away its location by letting out an outrageously long, raggedy-wet ripper. And I want to see the survivor choking down an involuntary giggle trying to rise out of their throat — a giggle that is demanding to pour out at the absurdity of it all, fortified by the survivor’s post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Counter-Arguments

NoGekSky’s absurd logic met plenty of counter-arguments, with some, like BearClaw4-20, saying, ‘Wouldn’t they just be silent? Like there’s no functioning muscle to push, the fart would just “fall out” silently… maybe…’ The debate got more furious with Totally-Not-NSA, countering by saying, ‘Zombies have the muscle tension to stand and shuffle, I assume that extends to clenching.’

So it goes on and on in the debate; best to read more for yourself and determine using your own faculties whether zombies have living intestinal bacteria and whether The Walking Dead missed a chance to make farting zombies a thing.

What do you think? Did the Waking Dead need more farting zombies?