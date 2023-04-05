Imagine a world where Brad Pitt played Neo in The Matrix. This article explores what could have been and how it would have changed the iconic film.

RELATED: This Is What Happens When The Matrix And Westworld Come Together Perfectly

The Matrix has been one of the most popular sci-fi action films since it was first released in 1999. Fans loved everything, from the dark tone of the film to the epic gun fights to the story. The film did so well that many still hype it today. Many fans praise Keanu Reeves for his role as Neo, but we almost had a very different face freaking out as his mouth disappeared without warning and running around with a ridiculous amount of guns.

A couple of years back, Brad Pitt revealed that he had passed on The Matrix, and some fans were curious to know what he would have looked like had he been the one hunted by Agent Smith. Kendra Club posted several photos of Pitt as Neo to Facebook along with the caption: “Brad Pitt had initially agreed to film The Matrix, and then backed out because he was too exhausted from filming ‘7 Years in Tibet’. But what if he had stuck to his contract?”

RELATED: What The Avengers Would Have Looked Like With A 90s Cast

The Style and Tone of the Images

The AI-generated images did a fantastic job of recapturing the feeling of the original The Matrix film, with its dark backgrounds and green undertones. Brad Pitt is seen wearing sunglasses that don’t quite match the sleekness of Reeves’. In most images, he’s wearing a dark jacket (sometimes a dark green, sometimes a shiny black leather), and in one, he’s a black, loosely-fitted, Gi-inspired looked.

Of course, The Matrix wouldn’t be The Matrix without an excessive number of guns, so many of the images see Brad Pitt wielding a gun against an unseen enemy or carrying it around in case he needs it. One shot tries to recreate the moment on the rooftop just before Neo dodges all the bullets to try and give a better idea of what Pitt would have looked like as Neo.

Unfortunately, the system’s efforts were in vain.

RELATED: Amazing New Matrix Game Is Here – But It’s Not What You Think

Why No One Can See Brad Pitt as Neo

Brad Pitt had proven himself an excellent actor from the moment he first made it onto the big screen. However, fans are struggling to picture what he would have been like as Neo. Many of Pitt’s characters are usually more sure of themselves, and that tends to come off as arrogant.

Neo was a more softly-spoken type who thought before he spoke. He’s a determined character who goes from being afraid of the world around him and the reality of his situation to accepting his role as the Chosen One and using it to his advantage.

Fans could never imagine Pitt as a soft-spoken character and thus could never imagine him as Neo, even with the AI-generated art to help. Pitt said, “I really believe [the role] was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s, and they go and make it.”

Many fans are thankful that Keanu Reeves accepted the role of The Matrix‘s Neo because they can’t picture the character as anyone else — including Brad Pitt.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Might Be Retiring From Acting Soon

TL;DR Brad Pitt almost played Neo in The Matrix, and AI helped fans imagine what that would look like.

The AI-generated images do a great job of keeping to the style of The Matrix.

No one can see Pitt as Neo, not even himself.

Do you think Brad Pitt would have made a good Neo in The Matrix?