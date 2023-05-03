One of the most popular racing games out there, Gran Turismo, has just released a trailer for a new film.

RELATED: Gran Turismo Moving From PlayStation to PC

Gran Turismo is easily one of the world’s most popular racing video game franchises. Developed by Polyphony Digital for PlayStation in 1997, the franchise has since become the highest-selling under the PS brand, selling over 90 million copies. Much of the franchise’s appeal lies in its accurate representation and selection of real-life vehicles. From the model and style of the car down to its performance and sound, the game creators paid terrific attention to detail.

And looking back at the first game produced by Kazunori Yamauchi, another aspect was its graphics. Of course, over the years, the graphics of each instalment have become considerably better compared to its 1997 counterpart. As expected, the game has become immensely popular to the point where Gran Turismo 7 was released on multiple platforms. And we all know what happens when a video game becomes a big deal: you guessed it, a film adaptation!

Set to release in August 2023, Sony Entertainment just gave fans everywhere a glimpse of what to expect when they dropped the official Gran Turismo film trailer yesterday. Here is the breakdown.

Does the Gran Turismo Trailer Look Good?

In short, the trailer looks great. With the film being directed by Neil Blomkamp, the film certainly looks different from his usual gritty style. However, this is not necessarily bad as it is set in a professional sporting industry. And it can be argued that this adds to the most prominent part of the trailer: the beautiful aesthetic we see throughout. The cars, tracks and sound design are very accurate to the game and something many players only dream of seeing in real life. Ultimately, the trailer is visually pleasing, putting a modern feel to the story of Jann Mardenborough.

In terms of casting, David Harbour carries the trailer with some funny one-liners, his character feeling very reminiscent of his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. Furthermore, Archie Madekwe does a great job of playing Mardenborough, really selling his excitement and determination from what we can see in the trailer. Another familiar face is Orlando Bloom, who plays a motorsport marketing executive based on Darren Cox, the founder of the GT Academy. We also glimpse Djimon Hounsou and Geri Halliwell as Jann’s parents. But many fans are most excited to see Emelia Hartford’s role in the film.

RELATED: Fans Are Excited About The New Trailer For Shin Kamen Rider

Should You Be Excited for the Gran Turismo Film?

Overall, there have been a lot of mixed opinions concerning the upcoming movie. While some long-time game fans feel it will turn out bad, others are ecstatic to see where Blomkamp will take us. Some people even felt Jann’s story should have been told separately from the game. However, if ever there was a great way to adapt a video game to ensure it has a great story, then incorporating a biographical narrative is smart. Ultimately, only time will tell whether the film is good, but if the trailer is anything to go off, Gran Turismo will not disappoint.

Although, it is worth mentioning that this film feels very similar to Air (2023). Perhaps it is because we are receiving another biographical sports drama so soon after we explored Michael Jordan’s background. Still, Gran Turismo feels the same, except there is racing instead of basketball. To conclude, we should put our faith in Neil Blomkamp with this one as the director is yet to disappoint.

RELATED: The Scariest Horror Movie of 2023 Finally Has A Trailer

TL;DR Sony Entertainment just dropped the upcoming Gran Turismo film trailer, and it looks great.

Set to release in August 2023, Neil Blomkamp directs it and tells the story of how Jann Mardenborough became a professional racer.

Which Gran Turismo game is your favourite in the franchise?