The God of War franchise can be challenging at times, especially with different bosses and challenging boss fights. But which ones are the best?

The God of War franchise was developed at Sony’s Santa Monica Studios and designed by David Jaffe. It follows the story of Kratos, the son of Zeus who took on the role of the god of war after he defeated Ares. His story is a very tragic one and is loosely based on Greek mythology (and Norse mythology in the more recent games). After he killed his family in a blind rage, he was cursed to wear their ashes as a mark of the terrible deed he’d committed. This turned his skin pale white and he earned the title “Ghost of Sparta.

The God of War games have some of the most intense and memorable boss fights of any game franchise, some of which resulted in several broken TVs. Let’s take a look at the top 15 boss fights in the God of War franchise.

15. Helheim Bridge Keeper (God of War – 2018)

While the Bridge Keeper’s design does look very similar to its previous troll brethren that you may have defeated along your way, it is significantly more powerful and has a couple of new moves that distinguish it from them. Kratos doesn’t have Atreus’ arrows at his disposal to distract this boss, which ends up adding to the challenge.

During the fight, players have to make sure they keep an eye on the Bridge Keeper at all times so that they can’t be surprised when it slams the ground. This is made difficult by the fact that it can teleport and summon waves of enemies as well as slow-moving orbs that will track you around the arena.

It’s not the most difficult of the God of War bosses to defeat, but the Bridge Keepers’ quick attacks can become frustrating if you’re not careful.

14. Theseus – The Hero of Athens (God of War II – 2007)

The king of Athens is a son of Poseidon that is best known for completing the six labours. In a moment of pride, Theseus challenges Kratos to a duel to decide who the true champion of Greece is.

Theseus moves quickly and can summon minotaurs to help him in battle. After a grueling fight the two warriors appear to be matched in skill but with Kratos’ expert dodging and parrying and Athenian stands no chance against the Spartan with the rage of a god.

Again, not the most difficult boss in the God of War games, but he still gives players a challenge.

13. Poseidon – The God of the Ocean (God of War III – 2010)

The ruler of the seas is an incredibly difficult boss to take on, especially for first-players of God of War. While Kratos is trying to climb Mount Olympus he has to survive an array of attacks dealt by Poseidon and his trident while he rides on his massive crab.

It is one of the first fights of the game and is used to teach players the controls. No better way to learn than to be immediately thrown into the thick of a fight with a god who can bend the oceans to his will.

There are three phases to defeating Poseidon and as you progress through them, he becomes increasingly more aggressive and difficult to defeat. Fortunately, Kratos is a season god-killer at this point and Poseidon is no match for the god of war.

12. Aegaegon the Hecatoncheires (God of War: Ascension – 2013)

Another incredibly annoying boss battle and one of the more difficult God of War bosses to take on. Not only do Kratos’ attacks do very little damage to him unless you build up combos, but players also have to deal with an erratically moving camera that makes it difficult to dodge or perform combos.

The battle has multiple stages, all of which include the need to be able to platform to areas quickly, lest you immediately get taken out by something, and fighting through waves upon waves of enemies to get to the gargantuan boss. It is a huge relief for a lot of players when they finally take this Aegaegon out.

11. Persephone – The Queen of the Underworld (God of War: Chains of Olympus – 2008)

The goddess of Spring is one of the central bosses in the God of War franchise and therefore one of the most difficult to defeat. She has grown bitter and resentful of the hand that she was dealt in life and by extension the gods that decided her fate for her. Kratos is tasked to put an end to her and he is successful in his mission, despite having been dealt a similar hand. Her story is later used as a mirror for Kratos’ quest to kill all the gods of Olympus.

She moves quickly and flies around (making it extremely difficult to land a hit on her) and the damage she deals is huge. It also doesn’t help that she starts launching projectiles at you when you get her health down. It is possible to deflect them back at you, but just be careful because she can also deflect them. Fortunately, if you remain close to her, dealing with her fast attacks shouldn’t be too difficult of a task.

10. The Sisters of Fate – Lahkesis, Atropos, and Clotho (God of War II – 2007)

The three sisters can control time and determine the fate of all creatures of the world. They do this through the Loom of Fate and its ability to change the events of the past in any way the one who wields it wishes to. Because Kratos has been stripped of his powers and is therefore physically unable to climb Mount Olympus he travels to the island of Creation where he fights all three sisters, who are loyal to Zeus.

Despite their size, they all attack quickly, which makes them difficult to avoid. You have to use a combination of slashing, dodging, and puzzle-solving to be able to defeat them, as well as make sure that you are aware of any attacks that may be coming your way. A devastating hit could set you back a bit.

It may take a bit of practice to defeat all three bosses in this installment of God of War, but it will be incredibly satisfying once you do.

9. Baldur & Freya – Mother and Son Duo (God of War – 2018)

One would think that after finally ridding the Norse God of Light of his invulnerability, he’d be easier to defeat, but that is not the case at all. The fact that he can feel the pain being dealt to him, seems to make him even more aggressive than he was before, making the final battle one of the more difficult boss fights in the God of War franchise.

Baldur is still just as quick as he was upon the first encounter players had with him and he is constantly swapping between his fire and ice forms throughout the fight, forcing you to swap between the Leviathan Axe (ice) and the Blades of Chaos (fire). You have to pay careful attention to his movements so that you don’t accidentally lose him during the fight and get pummelled into the ground.

The fight is made harder by Freya’s interference throughout as she tries to prevent Kratos from killing her son by summoning vines and waves of enemies. The only letdown of the fight is the final sequence of timed button prompts and combos.

8. Magni & Modi – The sons of Thor (God of War – 2018)

The two young gods are cocky and durable (as would be expected from sons of the god of thunder) and are often called idiots by multiple characters throughout the game. They are ordered by Odin to assist their uncle Baldur in capturing Kratos and his son Atreus, but their mission is about as successful as you’d expect and results in the death of the oldest brother Magni.

The angle of the camera during the fight can make it difficult to see what you are doing and if you spend too much time attacking one brother, the other will come in at the worst possible moment. Their attacks can be incredibly frustrating if you don’t manage to anticipate them and Kratos can really only get a few hits in before they make a counterattack. This pair is definitely one of the more frustrating God of War boss battles.

7. Hildr – One of the Valkyrie Warriors (God of War – 2018)

Found in Niflheim, Hildr is one of the 9 Valkyries that you have to find and defeat before you can take on the queen and by far one of the most irritating and toughest bosses you will ever have to fight in all the God of War games. Not only do you have to take the time to remember her moves and what you have to do to counter them, but there is a constant worry of you dying before you can make the killing blow.

During her fight Kratos is slowly dying thanks to the poisoned mist that coats the entirety of the land, so not only are you fighting a Valkyrie, but you are also racing against the clock. It can be incredibly frustrating when you have almost defeated Hildr and you suddenly get taken out by the mist, forcing you to start the fight from the beginning.

Her eventual defeat is very anticlimactic as Kratos usually dies very quickly after, but most players don’t care and are just happy they finally managed to defeat the boss that has become the bane of their existence.

6. Charon – The Ferryman (God of War: Chains of Olympus – 2008)

The ferryman of the underworld takes his job very seriously and refuses Kratos passage on his journey into the underworld because he is still among the living. When the Ghost of Sparta challenges him, the old god is surprisingly nimble and does his best to take him out, but he is no match for Kratos.

Charon can teleport around his ferry, making it incredibly difficult to keep track of him and extremely devasting for players when they are unable to avoid his intense attacks. He can choose to either attack Kratos with a selection of projectiles that will all cause him incredible amounts of damage or his scythe that has an extremely wide reach. It also doesn’t help that he is able to heal himself, which feels like it makes the fight between the two far longer than what is necessary. Another one of the tougher bosses in the God of War video game series.

5. Svartáljǫfurr – The Dark Elf King of Alfheim (God of War – 2018)

An incredibly annoying and powerful boss in God of War, the king of the Dark Elves uses his flying abilities and the darkness around him to gain the upper hand against Kratos. It’s one of the fights where you need to make sure that your dodge timing is impeccable otherwise you are going to die, very, very quickly.

Once Svartáljǫfurr’s basic melee combo has passed he leaves himself open to attacks, but it is only so long before he retaliates by stunning or blinding you, leaving you completely open to his attacks.

His darkness bombs are both the most irritating and most difficult element of his fight. They are dodgeable, but if you are standing too close to one when it goes off the whole arena becomes covered in darkness, and it becomes impossible to lock onto him. It also doesn’t help that he can throw more bombs to keep the arena covered for longer, which will allow him to kill you quicker.

4. Hades – The God of the Underworld (God of War III – 2010)

The king of the underworld is the older brother of Zeus and Poseidon who rules over the dead and keeps them from returning to the land of the living. He was originally an ally to Kratos, but his anger over the death of his wife Persephone and the influence that Pandora’s box has over him leads Hades to try and kill him, forcing Kratos to defend himself and kill the god.

After his death, there is no one around to keep the dead from escaping. They are quick to leave their bonds and wreak havoc upon Greece.

Trying to defeat Hades is one of the most difficult tasks that Kratos sets out to do in the God of War games and it has the worst consequences. When you’re not getting hit by his short-range attacks, Hades is using his claws or summoning multiple waves of minions to take out Kratos, which makes an already challenging battle even more tedious.

3. Ares – The Original God of War (God of War – 2005)

Ares was considered to be the most hated of the gods of Mount Olympus. He was the oldest son of Zeus and the god that tricked Kratos into killing his family, which turned him into the Marked Warrior (the person destined to one day destroy Olympus and kill Zeus) and the Ghost of Sparta. Kratos swore vengeance against Ares that day.

The final boss fight with the god of war is one of the most difficult fights in the franchise. He moves quickly and his attacks are practically unblockable, meaning that you will have to get really good at dodging any attacks he throws at you. Ares is not afraid to play dirty, which is made clear when he forces Kratos to defend his already dead family against illusions of himself.

After a long hard battle, Kratos does eventually emerge victorious as the new god of war.

2. Zeus – The King of Olympus (God of War III ­– 2010)

Kratos is finally given the chance to face the king of the gods, and his father, at the end of God of War III in what is one of the most difficult boss battles of all the God of War battles, though incredibly, still not the most difficult.

Zeus is strong and incredibly aggressive and Kratos is forced to fight him in phases. Just like his son the god of Olympus is not afraid to fight dirty in order to give himself the upper hand, but after an incredibly long and bloody battle between father and son, Kratos eventually manages to defeat his father.

1. Sigrún – The Queen of the Valkyries (God of War – 2018)

Every gamer who has ever played God of War and gone against Sigrún after defeating all her other warriors can agree that, of all the bosses throughout all the God of War games, she is the most difficult of them all. Her attacks are incredibly unpredictable and she moves faster than any of the valkyries before her, dealing large amounts of damage to Kratos.

She has 20 different moves in her arsenal, some of which she won’t even get the chance to use against you before she’s killed you a couple of times. Taking on the Valkyrie queen isn’t just about how skilled you are at using everything at your disposal to your advantage. It’s a test of your patience and your ability to keep trying no matter how many times you fail.

Plenty of gamers have been tempted to throw their controllers at their screen and many have given up the fight that is guaranteed to kill you multiple times before you even come close to knocking health off of Sigrún’s health bar, but there are a few who have managed to keep their cool and practice their skills until finally one day, they land that last fatal blow against her and know the sweet taste of victory.

After Sigrún, fighting against the rest of the God of War bosses will feel like a piece of cake.

Tell us, of all the God of War bosses, which was your favourite fight?