The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a major success. Fans loved everything from the animation style to the sweet story to Jack Black’s fantastic singing. However, fans had an issue with the film’s lack of Luigi, who spends most of the film acting as a prisoner to Bowser. Before the film’s release Charlie Day, who voices Luigi, mentioned that he wanted to do a spin-off movie centred around Luigi and based on Luigi’s Mansion. Fans were immediately on board with the idea and supported the potential future movie.

What the Actors Had to Say About a Future Luigi Movie

Charlie Day and Chris Pratt, who voices Mario, were already teasing a Luigi movie or talking about their want to do one before The Super Mario Bros. Movie even released.

While in an interview with CBR, Chris Pratt mentioned that a post-credit scene might hint at a potential sequel then named-dropped Luigi’s Mansion. “Listen, there’s like, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited. But there’s been talk of Luigi’s Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great.”

Charlie Day has been asked several times if he’d like to do a movie centred around Luigi, and each time he has shown his full support for the concept. Earlier this year, Day discussed his excitement for the role, saying, “Yeah, my son was just playing Luigi’s Mansion the other day on his Switch. Look, I’m thrilled to get the opportunity. I grew up playing Super Mario Brothers, as did everyone I know, so we’ll see! It’s like anything else in life, I’ll go if I’m invited!”

While doing press for the film, he was asked if he wanted to do a Luigi’s Mansion: The Movie and replied, “Yes, I do. But time. You’re not the first [to ask], but let’s get that out in the zeitgeist. Let’s make this happen, okay? I am in?”

Fan Response

A couple of fan-made teaser trailers for a Luigi’s Mansion movie have started circling the internet, and fans are more than excited to see the concept brought to life.

One commenter said, “I think a Luigi’s Mansion movie would be amazing compared to another Mario movie, because not only would it be branching out to other properties, but also the fact that it would make up for the fact that Luigi [wasn’t] present for the majority of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, plus the idea of an entire Movie based around exploring this mansion as Luigi attempts to rescue the prominent character we got to know in the last movie as a pseudo-twist movie in a spooky setting would be incredible to watch.”

A few fans thought the next film should be focused on someone like Yoshi “because they showed him hatching at the end of the super Mario bros movie.”

Charlie Day has already voiced his excitement to do a similar project several times leading up to the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Most fans are all for it, but some would rather see a Yoshi movie.

Would you be excited about a Luigi’s Mansion movie?