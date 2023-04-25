The Super Mario Bros. Movie hasn’t even been out for a month, and its success already has the cast talking about potential sequels and spin-off films. The latest member of the talented cast to put forward their ideas and spin-off hopes was Seth Rogen, the voice of Donkey Kong. Donkey Kong and Mario’s rivalry is a prominent part of the Donkey Kong game series, which began as an arcade game in 1981 with the original Donkey Kong. We get a taste of the rivalry in the film, but the two quickly set their differences aside and work together to help take down Bowser. Given the character’s many games and the size of his family, Illumination could very easily expand on Kong’s story and his family’s adventures after the events of The Super Mario Bros. Movie with a Donkey Kong movie.

Seth Rogen’s Hopes for a Donkey Kong Movie

While in an interview with Collider, Rogen likened a possible Kong-centric film to a Fast and Furious movie. “There’s a lot of opportunity there. I think the family unit of the Kongs seems to be – and if the Fast and Furious movies have taught us anything [it’s] that it’s all about family.”

In another interview, he spoke about his love for Donkey Kong Country and the beloved games’ adaptation potential: “Donkey Kong Country, I really did love that game. And it’s funny looking back on it because it look is not great by today’s standards. But at the time, it was mind-blowing, the movement and how fast it was. It felt like a huge leap. I think there’s probably more from Donkey Kong Country to mine one day.”

What Story Could the Donkey Kong Movie Follow

Following the events of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Donkey Kong could have finally managed to impress his father, earning more responsibility and an opportunity to prove his worth. However, this could immediately be challenged by the arrival of King K Rool and the Kremlings, who steal the Kong’s banana board in the Donkey Kong Country game.

A spinoff could focus on Donkey Kong’s need to retrieve the banana hoard, his bond with his family and the exploration of the Jungle Kingdom.

The Donkey Kong Family

We’ve already been introduced to Illumination’s version of Donkey Kong and his father, Cranky Kong. Still, several members of the Kong clan would make great additions to the movie-verse and be the perfect instruments to flesh it out.

Diddy Kong is the next best-known member of the Kong family and a nephew to Donkey Kong. He has two sisters, Dixie and Tiny Kong. Also included in the Kong family are the super strong Chunky Kong and his brother Kiddy Kong and many of Donkey Kong’s buddies, Funky Kong and Swanky Kong. Of course, there’s also the style-less Lanky Kong and Donkey Kong’s girlfriend, Candy Kong.

Each member of the Kong clan, even the weird or seemingly useless ones, brings their own strengths to the group. When working together, the Kong clan is a force to be reckoned with.

