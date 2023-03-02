As the release date of The Super Mario Bros. Movie gets closer, fans are getting more and more excited. Mario fans cannot wait to see their favourite group of characters take on Bowser and save the Mushroom Kingdom and others once again. Jakks Pacific recently came out with a couple of new toy sets for when The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out. Let’s take a look at some of their specifics.

The 5” Set of 4 Figures

This is one of the smaller toy sets that have come out for the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Every figure is made of plastic and is a highly detailed recreation of its movie character. They stand at a 5-inch or 12.7-cm scale. The set includes the leading group of heroes and their tools: a Mario figurine and a plunger, a Luigi figurine and a flashlight, a Princess Peach figurine and her iconic umbrella and a Toad figure and a frying pan. Each character comes in their own box along with their tool.

The 6 Mini Figures Set

This set of plastic toys is recommended for children over the age of three. It features six mini-figures, each sold separately with its own question block. The characters included in the set are Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad. The collection also has a Koopa Troopa and a Magikoopa.

The Fire-Breathing Bowser

This 7” or 17.78cm plastic figure was based on the moment Bowser destroyed the Snow Kingdom without even trying. The toy is recommended for those over the age of three and requires 2 AAA batteries. Unfortunately, he doesn’t actually breathe fire (no matter how cool that would have looked), so you’ll just have to settle for a little bit of noise.

The Mini World Van Playset

This set is also made of plastic and is recommended for those over the age of three. The playset is part of the van; you can keep it as a van or expand it into a playset. It also comes with a mini figure of Mario.

The Mini World Princess Peach Castle Deluxe Playset

Like all the toy sets, this playset is made of plastic and recommended for children over the age of three. The box includes a playset designed after Peach’s Castle and a Mario and Peach figurine.

Each playset will provide many hours of fun for your kids. If you’re a Mario fan that has made it your mission to get your hands on as many figurines as possible, each of these sets will look great on a shelf, especially the 5” scaled figurines and the mini-figures, which you can stand on top of their question block.

