House Stark provided us with some of the most beloved characters in the entirety of Game of Thrones, including Jon Snow, however, Season 2 of House of the Dragon may introduce us to the darker side of the rulers of Winterfell.

RELATED: The Most Powerful Dragon in House of the Dragon is…

Where the Starks were shown to be merciful and sympathetic in Game of Thrones, winning fans over very quickly with their honourable ways, they will be painted in a very different light in House of the Dragon and we will finally see why the Wolves of the North were considered bloodhungry, hard and unyielding.

Warning: The information below might contain spoilers.

House Stark’s Role in House of the Dragon

Rickon Stark in House of the Dragon

George R. R. Martin’s books reveal surprising details about a partnership between House Stark and House Targaryen.

In order to stake her claim to the Iron Throne and defeat her brother, Rhaenyra needed an army outside of her own and she found one in the North after she approached Cregan Stark (the Lord of Winterfell and the ancestor of Ned Stark) and the two formed the Pact of Fire and Ice.

Cregan Stark and the Winter Wolves were instrumental in the outcome of the Dance of the Dragons and, after her death, would go on to support Rhaenyra’s son as fiercely as they had supported her and her cause. His aid led to the Lord of Winterfell being promised a Targaryen and Stark betrothal and briefly being granted the role of Hand of the King.

Despite all the help and support they brought, the most momentous events for the Starks happened at the end of the war, in the Hour of the Wolf.

RELATED: Did Alicent Really Poison King Viserys? The Clues Are All There

Hour of the Wolf

After the bloodshed of the civil war had finally come to an end, and both heads of the fight had been lost to the battle, Cregan Stark and his men came down from the North once again and began an event that would solidify the negative opinion Westeros had of the North.

He began slaughtering any who were traitorous to either side of the war and was unyielding with his mercy, determined in counting down anyone he deemed necessary. He was stopped only by Black Aly (otherwise known as Alysanne Blackwood) the Sea Snake and King Aegon the Younger (the son of Rheanyra and her uncle Daemon Targaryen).

Their interference, people swearing to Rheanyra’s side, and his understanding of the need for men on the Night’s Watch is the only reason anyone was allowed to escape his “justice”.

After his brief term as Hand of the King (one day), he returned to Winterfell, having finished exhibiting the uncompromising and far more brutal history of the House of Stark.

It’ll be interesting to see the stark difference between the two Lords of Winterfell and their approach to things.

Fans are excited to finally get to see the complicated history between House Stark and House Targaryen and are curious to see how House of the Dragon will lay the groundwork for Jon Snow’s reveal as a Targaryen.

RELATED: Why Does Jon Snow Have Black Hair?

Are you looking forward to meeting the Starks in House of the Dragon Season 2?