After a lot of anticipation, Sony Pictures Animation has finally dropped the first Spider-Verse animated short, The Spider Within, on YouTube. While many fans were bitterly disappointed with the news that the Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse film was delayed again (especially after that crazy cliffhanger ending), Sony offers a piece offering in the form of a really cool animated short.

While it’s only 7 minutes long, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story offers an interesting look into Miles Morales’s life and what it’s like balancing it as the other Spider-Man.

Do superheroes feel down? Does life become too much? What’s it like when you have too much on your plate? That’s exactly what the clip answers.

A weary Miles Morales returns home to find his enthusiastic father eagerly anticipating a horror movie marathon together. However, Miles isn’t in the mood and retreats to his room, where he confronts the looming spectres of insecurity and panic that threaten to overwhelm him. After bravely facing these inner demons, Miles emerges from his room, ready to reconnect with his father.

It’s pretty deep stuff. Produced by Sony alongside the Kevin Love Foundation to raise awareness for mental health, it’s not too preachy either. It’s fun, light and offers a few laughs — even if the story is on the dark side.

The third and final movie in the trilogy was supposed to be released in cinemas on March 29, 2024, but it has been pushed back to a later date – hopefully sometime in 2024 (or perhaps early 2025?).

If you’re in love with everything Spider-Verse, then The Spider Within does just enough to fill the gap until the next upcoming film. Plus, it’s Spider-Man in a horror film! You don’t need more encouragement to see it. Watch it below.