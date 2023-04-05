The release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is getting closer, and with it comes the ever-increasing hype for what will likely be the last film in the well-beloved space trilogy. To further promote his movie and get fans even more excited about it, James Tweeted a photo of the Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Volume 3 with the caption: “The #GotGVol3 soundtrack is now live. Listen to the music before seeing the film in theatres on May 5. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3”. He also included a link to the song list on Spotify.

The Song List For Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Volume 3

1. Creep (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

2. Crazy on You – Heart

3. Since You Been Gone – Rainbow

4. In the Meantime – Spacehog

5. Reasons – Earth, Wind & Fire

6. Do you Realize?? – The Flaming Lips

7. We Care a Lot – Faith No More

8. Koinu no Carnival (from Minute Waltz) – Ehamic

9. I’m Always Chasing Rainbows ­– Alice Cooper

10. San Francisco – The Mowgli’s

11. Poor Girl – X

12. This is the Day – The The

13. No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys

14. Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

15. Badlands – Bruce Springsteen

16. I Will Dare – The Replacements

17. Come and Get Your Love – Redbone

Much like the previous two soundtracks, the upcoming film will use several old catchy songs that will have older fans feeling nostalgic and replaying the songs consistently for a couple of weeks after the movie’s release.

One important thing to note is that the last song on the soundtrack is Redbone’s Come and Get Your Love, the first song ever played in a Guardians of the Galaxy film. It will be the perfect way to close off what has been Marvel’s best and most consistent trilogies.

What’s Happening in the Film and Who’s Included

The final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy will include new and old faces. The Guardians have just begun to settle into their new life on Knowhere, with many of them still dealing with the loss of Gamora and Peter Quill, having recently learnt that Mantis is his sister.

Unfortunately, life is never peaceful for the Guardians for long, but this time their lives will be interrupted by Rocket’s past. So the team will have to rally themselves once again as they go on what could be their most dangerous mission yet, which is saying a lot, given that they’ve fought planets and Titans before.

While trying to save Rocket, they must also deal with the newly created Adam Warlock, sent to carry out vengeance for his people. If the Guardians aren’t careful, this could be the end of the team.

Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillian, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Zoe Saldana are again starring as the Guardians. They will be joined by Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone and Will Poulter.

TL;DR James Gunn recently released the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtracks in preparation for the upcoming film.

There are 17 songs on the list, including Come and Get Your Love.

Fans are both excited and nervous about the upcoming film, especially with the implications of the Soundtrack.

What are your thoughts on the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 song list?