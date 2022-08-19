A brand-new official release trailer for The Shore, a Lovecraftian-style game, has been uploaded to YouTube. The horror game had a Feb 19, 2021 release date.

The Shore is a Lovecraftian-inspired, single-player exploration and adventure video game that takes place on a remote and mysterious island. The game is being developed and published by Ares Dragonis, a Greek indie developer in Unreal Engine 4, and is listed as part of the horror, adventure, indie and action genres.

According to its official Steam page, “The Shore is a first-person story-driven game with an atmospheric environment and narrations. You will encounter mysterious creatures and unravel the secrets behind them. Strong elements of horror, struggle to survive an unknown world that will make you question your own sanity.”

What Is The Game About?

The Shore is a game that captures H.P. Lovecraft’s mystery and fear of the unknown, set in one of his favourite settings of all time, set by the seaside on a remote, forbidden island filled with Lovecraftian horrors. The story is not only based on the works of Lovecraft, but the game seeks to recreate many of his best-known creations and introduce more in the same vein of unnatural, ocean terror and nightmarish entities.

With the chilling soundtrack created by Thanos Zampoukas, and presented in the iconic style of gloomy grey oceans and shore, The Shore has an incredibly immersive atmosphere where players see the world through the eyes of Andrew, the protagonist who is in search of his daughter. While exploring the terrifying island, Andrew must solve mind-bending puzzles and try to survive while uncovering the secrets lurking within his sanity.

Official Release Trailer

Although the game had an initial playable demo released in July of 2020, The Shore was officially released on Steam on February 19th, 2021. It’s rather strange that it is only now seeing a release trailer on IGN, but people aren’t complaining. The trailer is a wonderful showcase of the intense, mind-bending thriller that Ares Dragonis has created with The Shore.

The chilling soundtrack and the gloomy visuals plant you straight into the story while highlighting the mind-bending majesty and fear a person might feel the first time they come in contact with a Lovecraftian entity, let alone an island filled with them.

As the trailer shows, however, the game is not just a fun walk in the park with puzzles and a soundtrack that gives you goosebumps. Players will have to fight to survive the horrors that they are witnessing.

Lovecraft had an incredibly unique image that brought his fears to life with an entire mythos that exists today, planting fears in the thoughts of his readers that they never knew they had.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, watch it below:

And if you want a taste of the chilling atmosphere that the game has to offer, listen to its stunning soundtrack here: https://music.youtube.com/browse/VLOLAK5uy_kn_C4oaXznCd-nuYpJxe5eANrVqWJ51M4

What are your thoughts on The Shore game trailer? Have you played the Lovecraftian-style game?