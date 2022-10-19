She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is famously known for their proclivity to bring in characters that viewers weren’t expecting, with head writer Jessica Gao promoting the series before its release by basically saying, “Hold onto your seats, we have a lot of cameos coming.” While they have somewhat lived up to this, especially by bringing back their latest ‘character’ in the season finale of She-Hulk, the exciting episode nearly featured another super exciting character, bringing back the MCU’s original Hulk, played by Edward Norton.

Bringing Back Edward Norton As Bruce Banner

Norton hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his original stint as Hulk in his 2008 movie, mainly because Marvel decided that he just didn’t fit the role as perfectly as they would have liked. This didn’t stop the creative team of She-Hulk from flirting with the idea of bringing Edward Norton back for the season finale.

Speaking with The Direct, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro explained the inspiration behind the idea, and why it just didn’t end up happening. It seems like Tim Roth was the one behind the brilliant idea to swap out the Hulks, and Mark Ruffalo was on board with it. The writers could even make it make sense in the story, but Marvel Studios just never got around to it.

“There was a lot of talk about the fact that the last time they were together, a different actor was playing the Hulk, and Mark [Ruffalo] made quite a few jokes about that.” The director shared, “We did entertain the idea of swapping Mark out for Edward Norton. But that did not come to pass.”

Kat also added that filming was a little confusing for everyone involved.

“The other thing that I think is kinda fascinating for people to know is that we filmed that finale sequence with everybody in the lodge at the very beginning of shooting. And all the actors were like, ‘What in the hell is going on?’ And I had to say, ‘It doesn’t make sense, but don’t worry. That’s the point.’ And that was really unique, from a director’s point of view, because you have to get people to trust you. But then you’re telling them, ‘It doesn’t make sense. It’s not supposed to. Just come along for the ride.”

Brought Back A Different MCU Character

While it never came to fruition to bring Edward Norton back, another beloved entity made its way into the She-Hulk finale, and that is the ‘Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus’ commonly known as K.E.V.I.N. This was a huge highlight for fans to see their favourite baseball-cap wearing robot once again.

Luckily for us, Comicbook.com’s Phaze Zero chatted to head writer Jessica Gao about how this twist in the She-Hulk finale came into being.

“I went through so many versions of this finale and I don’t remember what kicked it off, but I remember pitching that She-Hulk because the show is so meta and it was always going to be about breaking the fourth wall and it was always so inspired by the burn run where she had opinions about her story where she wanted to actively yell at her creators and change things when she didn’t what was going on, I think I pitched that she goes to Marvel Studios, the Disney lot and to go speak to Kevin and I initially pitched that she goes through all the security and then goes into his office and we stunt cast it with a super handsome debonair like a George Clooney in a tuxedo and drinking a martini.”

It’s quite brilliant that this turned into bringing back K.E.V.I.N. in a turn of events, instead of her confronting Kevin Feige. How do they come up with this stuff?

What did you think of the season finale for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?