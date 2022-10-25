Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nah, it’s just Henry Cavill finally returning to his throne as Superman.

There has been a ton of speculation about why Superman hasn’t yet officially returned to the DC Universe, rumours that Henry Cavill may be jumping the proverbial DC ship to join forces with Marvel Studios instead, which is all only fuelled by the actor’s comments that he would love to continue to tell the story of the Last Son of Krypton. So what is stopping him?

Henry Cavill’s Return for Black Adam

At long last, The Witcher actor Henry Cavill has returned to the DCEU thanks to Black Adam, and primarily thanks to the main star Dwayne Johnson, who has reportedly spent the last six years campaigning for Cavill’s return. It was reported that his inclusion in Black Adam was completed barely a month before the film premiered in theatres, as the post-credit shows that it was originally filmed without Cavill’s face. Johnson had been teasing an appearance from Superman for a while now.

Cavill’s return seems to have been helped by the fact that in June this year, Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich stepped down from his position, and was no longer there to oppose his return. He wasn’t the only one who opposed his return, as when Johnson asked Former DC Films president Walter Hamada, he also refused. It wasn’t until he appealed to Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy that he was finally given the go-ahead to include Henry Cavill’s Superman in Black Adam. So why was everyone so against his return?

Why He hasn’t returned since 2017 Justice League

The Man of Steel has barely even been mentioned in the DC universe since his last appearance in 2017. The reason for this has been widely speculated, but a “very highly placed source” has shared the truth behind the drama between the actor and the studio. Robert Meyer Burnett shared that the issue began when the studio was trying to get Henry Cavill’s Superman to appear in 2019 Shazam! The movie did end up having a Superman cameo, that lasted just a second, but it made use of a body double it seems and Superman spoke no lines and was only shown from the neck down.

Henry Cavill’s manager said to Warner Bros. “If he appeared in a cameo as Superman, that would count as one of Henry Cavill’s contracted appearances in a movie as Superman.” This wasn’t received well by the studio at all.

Former Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Emmerich was especially not impressed with the response from Cavill’s manager. “Henry Cavill is now persona non grata, he’s not gonna play ball with the studio? He will never be Superman again.”

Man of Steel Sequel

Now that the hurdle has finally been passed, it seems that a Man of Steel sequel is finally in the works, and all it needs is to find the right writers to pen the script at the moment. Luca and Abdy seem to be maintaining their enthusiasm for seeing Henry Cavill return as Superman to the DC Universe, joined by Warner Bros. Discovery’s own CEO, David Zaslav. It seems it is time for Cavill to finally return without obstacles.

