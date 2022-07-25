Now we know why Marvel has been gearing up to make a Fantastic Four movie before introducing The X-Men to the MCU, despite both coming from Fox at the same time.

After Disney completed their takeover of Fox back in 2019, the rights to many of Marvel’s characters that had been sold during the 90s came with the acquisition. Arguably the two biggest of the lot were the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

This weekend, Kevin Feige may have teased the entrance of Mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 when he revealed the studio’s plans for Phase 4.

Fantastic Four was teased at the same time but was the only project of the two that received any kind of further update, which – at the time – was set to be directed by Jon Watts and was tentatively given a 2023 release. These statements have since been amended and it looks like Watts has been dropped from the project, and the movie will only be released on 8 November 2024.

This was confirmed at Marvel’s SDCC 2022 panel by Feige himself and is set to kick off Phase 6 for the studio, possibly connecting their entire Multiverse saga plan. At current, there are still no updates on mutants, or X-Men, in the MCU besides recent events which confirmed that Kamala Khan – Ms Marvel – is the first official mutant in this universe.

Phase 6

SDCC contained a slew of announcements for Phases 4 through 6, including the Fantastic Four movie announcement (but no X-Men news), and the next two Avengers movies; Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are intrinsically linked to the Fantastic Four in the comic books.

Kang is part of the multiverse and is directly connected to the Fantastic Four, by blood. Kang’s name is Nathaniel Richards, named after his ancestor – and Reed Richards’ time-travelling father – by the same name. Since Reed’s appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it has been theorised that the Fantastic Four will be entering the MCU via the multiverse, meaning the movie could lay the foundation for the following two Avengers movies as well. Already dipping their toes into the quantum realm and the multiverse, it’s clear that Phase 6 will head down the rabbit hole of the Multiverse Saga.

Exactly how the Fantastic Four are going to mosey their way over to the MCU is not yet known, however, most people think that they will do so through the multiverse, especially as many other characters have travelled to and from the MCU. In her series, Ms Marvel has set up the Negative Zone, a parallel universe that Reed Richards first discovered according to the comics, opening the door for this to be their entry.

Canonically having a strong presence in Secret Wars in the comics, and their personal (and blood) ties to Kang set up their entry to the MCU beautifully and it makes sense why Marvel Studios would prioritise their introduction over the X-Men, for now. Hopes remain high that we will hear news soon.

Are you excited for the Fantastic Four and the X-Men to join the MCU?