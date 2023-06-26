The PlayStation5 console has been on the market for a few years, and if you’re fortunate enough to own one, you’re probably familiar with its functions by now. While the PS5 may seem like a straightforward console at first glance (you can play games, watch streaming media apps, and connect with friends online), if you do a little digging through the menus, you may learn that the video game console has a few exciting hidden features for gamers to enjoy.

RELATED: How the PSVR 2 Could Revolutionise the PlayStation 5

While everyone has been focusing on the PS5’s most notable features, such as adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone, there is a hidden button that can elevate average gaming to a whole new level, as well as free perks features that PlayStation fans can use to maximize fun on their console.

Immersive 3D Audio

Some PS5 and PS4 owners may already be aware of the 3D audio setting as something to use with headphones, but according to Tom’s Guide, the PS5 also has a 3D audio setting for TV speakers.

The hidden 3D audio feature employs an experimental element included with the latest PlayStation console to make games sound more immersive whether you choose to use headphones or not.

The technology behind 3D audio is based on the concept of binaural audio, which mimics the way our ears perceive sound in real life. By using advanced algorithms and processing techniques, the deluxe console can create a virtual soundstage that accurately reflects the position and movement of objects in a game. It allows you to pinpoint the exact location of a sound and determine how close or far away it is from you, allowing you to plan your actions accordingly. This means players can hear subtle details like footsteps or rustling leaves with greater clarity and accuracy, making it easier to locate enemies and navigate complex environments. This can be particularly useful in games where sound cues are important for gameplay, such as first-person shooters or survival horror games.

You can enable 3D audio in the Sound menu under Audio Output. Simply flip the toggle, and the PS5 should prompt you to calibrate the system. But be warned, the 3D audio calibration process involves fairly loud and abrasive sounds that you should be fully prepared for before beginning. Once calibrated, you’ll be able to experience immersive audio that accurately simulates sound sources in a three-dimensional space.

Of course, not all games will benefit from 3D audio and some players may find it distracting or unnecessary. So, if you do decide to activate 3D audio on your gaming device and it turns out to be a bust, you can simply turn it off again by flipping the toggle back.

RELATED: The Portable PlayStation 5 Is Here

Free Games

The majority of PlayStation 5 fans are probably already aware of accеss to a numbеr of frее gamеs, including titlеs likе Fortnitе and Apеx Lеgеnds. However, you may be unaware that numerous other games are available at no additional cost.

The latest console offers a wide range of free games that cater to different interests and preferences. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed shooters or more laid-back simulation games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy without spending any extra money. Some popular free games on PlayStation 5 include Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League, and Destiny 2. These games offer hours of entertainment and allow players to compete against each other in online multiplayer modes.

Additionally, various indie games are available for free, such as Genshin Impact and Dauntless. These games may have a different level of recognition than some of the more notable titles, but they offer unique gameplay experiences worth checking out.

Simply navigate to the PlayStation Store’s (All Free to Play Games) category and download to your heart’s content.

Dual Sense

The infamous adaptive triggers on the PS5 DualSense controller have been hotly debated among gamers. These triggers add a new level of immersion to the gameplay by allowing players to feel the tension and resistance of their in-game actions. However, some argue that these features are unnecessary or distracting. If you are one such player, there’s no reason to fret, as the adaptive triggers can be turned off in the settings menu.

One of the many great things about the PS5 controllеr is that it allows the user to customize the force applied. This means players can adjust the triggers to their liking, whether they prefer a light touch or a more forceful response.

You can change the vibration settings on your device by going to the Accеssibility or Accеssoriеs menu. When you get to the main menu, select the ‘controllеr’ option to adjust the level of the triggеr effect as well as the vibration. Once there, you can adjust the effect to your liking or switch it off completely.

The PS5 is undoubtedly a top-tier gaming console that provides an unrivalled gaming experience. The console has some fantastic hidden features that set it apart from the competition. So, if you haven’t already, be sure to use its incredible features to level up your game experience.

RELATED: PS5 Dev Kit vs PlayStation 5 – What Are The Differences?

Did you know about PS5’s exciting hidden 3D audio features?