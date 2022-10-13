This truly is a sad moment for Power Rangers fans who have been following Jason Lee Scoot, the Red Ranger, and his journey since he was first introduced in the 90s. Arguably one of the best Power Rangers we have had, Jason spent his career bravely. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and this is the epic way that it happened.

The Red Ranger

Jason Lee Scott, the Red Ranger, has been a member of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers since the ‘90s series that introduced him in the very first episode. He was a student at Angel Grove High School, like many of the Rangers that followed him. The being named Zordon called upon him to accept the responsibility and duty of becoming a Power Ranger, an elite force tasked with the protection of the universe. This happened after Zordon felt the awakening of the powerful villain, Rita Repulsa.

Accepting the connection to the Morphin Grid which is the source of all Rangers’ power, he was essentially given the ability to become a cosmic superhero and spent decades protecting all the people he loved. Unfortunately, everything comes with a downside, as most heroes have to hide their true identity to protect those that they love, and their personal lives suffer at the cost of protecting all.

Jason’s Retirement

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 (by Ryan Parrott, Moisés Hidalgo, and Marco Renna), Jason, along with other Rangers like Jack Taylor and Trini Kwan, was possessed by the evil entity known as the Dark Ranger, or the Death Ranger. As the Death Ranger’s prime host, his connection to the Morphin Grid was abused to raise an army of the dead on a far-off planet to conquer the universe.

To protect the universe, Jason, along with all the uninfected Rangers had to work together to stop the Dark Ranger. In the end, the only one strong enough to stop him was Jason himself, at an incredibly high cost. Together with the help of Andros, a Ranger ally, Jason severed his connection to the Morphin Grid, in turn severing the Dark Ranger’s connection as well as saving the universe.

Of course, severing his connection with the Morphin Grid robs Jason of his power to transform into the Red Ranger, officially retiring him from the Power Rangers.

Although its an incredibly sad moment, Jason accepted his task bravely and gladly. While his whole life was changing forever, he has been wanting to take time to spend with his family for a while now, and this series of events allows him to finally do that. Is it sad? Absolutely. Can we respect the old hero’s retirement for the good of the universe, and so that he can finally spend time with his family? 100%. We wish the heroic character all the best on his new journey.

Are you sad to see the Power Rangers’ Red Ranger go?