It’s always fascinating when actors give their insights about the films they star in. Suppose a movie is terrible or didn’t live up to expectations. In that case, actors are often the last to criticise the project. So, when an actor is critical, it can reveal some intriguing information, like James McAvoy, who shared his insights about the four X-Men movies he appeared in. While he enjoyed his time as Professor Charles Xavier, he did have a criticism.

Professor Charles Xavier

In 2000, when the first X-Men was released, it was met with great enthusiasm and praise. Bryan Singer showed that comic book movies could once more be taken seriously as a genre. When the third film, X-Men; The Last Stand, was released in 2006, it ended the franchise on a downer, and it was back to the drawing board for Fox, owners of the series before Disney came knocking.

Bryan Singer was brought back after Brett Ratner directed the last film, and it was time to unleash a reboot in X-Men: First Class (2011). This time, the story focuses on Charles Xavier’s early life and the start of his career when he attempts to open his school for mutants. James McAvoy seemed a great choice to play Professor X. The actor was considered one of Hollywood’s leading young talents. McAvoy was still glowing with praise for his breakout role as Doctor Nicholas Garrison in 2006’s The Last King of Scotland, in which he starred alongside Forrest Whittaker.

McAvoy’s portrayal of a young, hip Charles Xavier was fantastic. The film reignited enthusiasm behind the X-Men franchise and was a critical and commercial success. The follow-up, X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), was also well received; it seemed like they were on a roll. McAvoy made the character his own, distinct from Patrick Steward’s version. Things started to go a little South with 2017’s X-Men: Apocalypse, and then the series hit its lowest point in 2019 with X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

What James McAvoy Disliked About The X-Men Movies

Speaking to GQ, McAvoy gave his thoughts about his time as Professor Charles, “It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio. I don’t really [see them as just] money gigs. Days of Future Past, I think is one of the better films that I’ve been involved in.” However, the actor had one criticism:

“My biggest criticism of what we did throughout the four movies was that after the first movie, we didn’t take advantage of the relationship between [Xavier and Michael Fassbender’s Magneto], which really formed the backbone of the first film. So it was like, why did we just eject that massive weapon?”

You know what, James has a point! X-Men: First Class features Charles and Magneto’s relationship as the story’s centrepiece. Days of Future Past quietly slips it to the side. The film doesn’t abandon their relationship, but Wolverine takes centre stage in the film at the expense of Charles and Magneto. X-Men: Days of Future Past was an excellent movie, one of the best in the franchise, but it started the process of dismantling Charles and Magneto as the backbone of the franchise.

X-Men: Apocalypse should immediately have rectified this problem and refocused more on Charles and Magneto. Instead, their role in holding the X-Men universe together became increasingly less central as the filmmakers concentrated on other characters like Raven. If you distil X-Men down to its most essential component, asking what drives the story, it would be the relationship between Charles and Eric, aka Magneto. Their opposing worldviews drive the narrative and tension on which the fight between mutants and humans hinges.

You don’t need to focus on Charles and Xavier for each X-Men movie. Still, those run of films were built on the relationship between these two characters, as seen in X-Men: First Class. Subsequent films should have emphasised these two more while also exploring other stories.

McAvoy and Michael Fassbender (Magneto) were also fine actors; we deserved to see more story and drama between their characters. We can be reasonably confident that had the studio and writers kept Charles and Magneto’s relationship as the centre of each movie, we probably would never have gotten a poor X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie.

What do you think? Does James McAvoy make a valid point about the X-men movies?