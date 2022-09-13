A new fan theory suggests that Kang The Conqueror, the Avenger’s next big nemesis, didn’t want to go up against Iron Man.

With details having been shared about the next era that Marvel Studios will be entering into, we know that in this phase, Kang the Conqueror will be the Avengers’ next big enemy. The shadow he casts over the Marvel Cinematic Universe is so wide it’s almost unbelievable, as his knowledge and dominion over time travel make him one of the most formidable supervillains that our beloved heroes will ever have to face. With the Infinity Saga now over, we know that Kang will be the big baddie of the Multiverse Saga.

Now leading up to the end of Phase 6 of the MCU, his impact has already started to be felt. Kang the Conqueror appeared in Loki season 1, episode 6, saying, “I paved the road…you just walked down it” to Loki and Sylvie, implying that through time travel he might have had a hand in everything that had happened up until that point, through his mastery of time travel.

Now with a line-up like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Loki season 2, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, there is no possible doubt that the villain is coming for the MCU.

Kang the Conqueror is also known as Nathaniel Richards (yes, related to the Richards from Fantastic Four), and does not generally have any superpowers in the comics but is such a genius that he has cracked the code to time travel so perfectly that he has complete dominion and mastery of it, so much so that he has tamed the flow of the whole universe into a single strand.

Kang May Have Feared Iron Man

Tony Stark, or Iron Man, might have been the only Avenger that could have easily stopped Kang the Conqueror. Stark was one of the only Avengers that had some grasp on time travel, especially the repercussions of messing around with the time-space-continuum.

In Avengers: Endgame, he says “You mess with time, it tends to mess back,” and although it isn’t clear whether he has travelled through time already and is speaking from experience, or he simply understands the theory behind it, it does seem like he has some understanding of the dangers. It was with his help and understanding of time travel that he built the time machine that would ultimately be used to defeat Thanos.

Tony was not only a very strong-willed and formidable opponent, having drawn the blood of the mad titan Thanos and ultimately defeating him and giving up everything to save half of the existence, but he was also the only Avenger (even including all of the brilliant scientists like Bruce Banner and Quantum theorists that made up their extended team) to have the foresight, knowledge and possibly experience with time travel to have even a small chance against the time-travelling super genius they are about to find themselves facing soon, which they will, unfortunately, have to face without the help of the metal-suited genius.

It is because of this that Kang the Conqueror may have feared Iron Man, the only Avenger with a grasp on his domain, and the reason why he may have paved the way to Tony’s ultimate destruction carefully.

What do you think, do you think that Iron Man was the one Avenger that Kang the Conqueror truly feared?