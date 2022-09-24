Although it has been shared that there is going to be both a new Power Rangers movie and a series reboot, details about each of these have been few and far between. Fans had started to fear a cancellation or that it would be a while before anything happened, but luckily The Illuminerdi and @Jinsakuu have come to the rescue with a highly anticipated update.

New Details Few & Far Between

The Illuminerdi says that they have independently confirmed what Jinsakuu has been reporting about the new Power Rangers reboot and, if the details are true, we have a ton of stuff to look forward to.

Power Rangers Reboot Mild Spoilers Im posting this today for a reason 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GNu0xglduG — Jin (@Jinsakuu) September 22, 2022

Thankfully, they have also mentioned that the only reason we haven’t been receiving any casting or film details or updates is that it is too expensive to work on the upcoming 30th season of Cosmic Fury in conjunction with the reboot and that once the 30th season wraps up, details about the reboot should be much more forthcoming.

Latest Details About The Team

It has been reported that the Power Rangers team that is being used in the new movie will be the same used to create the upcoming show reboot, which will be an interesting change, watching the same team move from one medium to another. Also, the team is expected to be an entirely new team with new names and new characters.

With the news of the new team comes the fact that the new rangers are reportedly not going to be Mighty Morphin, the team that has appeared in the majority of Power Ranger media since 1993, a huge change for the franchise.

Jinsakuu has mentioned to the fans who are going to miss Zordon and Alpha 5 that they shouldn’t be too quick to miss them, they might appear in either the movie or the show as mentors to the new team.

Additionally, everyone who has been announced to be part of the creative team on the Power Rangers project will still be a part of both the new movie and the series reboots.

The Tone Of The New Power Rangers Reboot

It has been reported that the tone of the new Power Rangers movie and series reboot universe will be in keeping with the same tone used in the 2017 movie reboot. So fans who enjoyed that should feel right at home with the new reboots.

They didn’t want the show or movie to have too many Zord battles and will be saving those only for climactic moments in the reboot. The series will also be much more serialized than the franchise is accustomed to, focusing more on an overarching story than the lesson or monster of the day as it has in the past.

It is also rumoured that Japan is expected to play a role in the reboot somehow, but this has not been confirmed. Fans are speculating that they will be paying homage to Super Sentai and it might act as a farewell in this regard as well.

But as mentioned, this has yet to be confirmed.

What are you hoping to see in the new Power Rangers reboot?