Get ready to meet a unique addition to the Hellboy movie universe. Jack Kesy has been cast as the half-demon with a passion for cats, so buckle up and get excited for all things related to the newest instalment of this legendary franchise!

Hellboy is a superhero originally created by Mike Mignola. He is a gruff but well-meaning half-demon who was raised by Professor Bruttenholm and works for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.). He often finds himself fighting against Nazis and witches and makes a habit of saving terrified babies from monsters or their mothers (he saved his many cats from their mother when they were kittens). Hellboy has appeared in several miniseries as the title character since his debut in 1993. He’s also been in a couple of one-shots and crossovers.

In 2004, 2008 and 2019, the character was brought to the big screen, where he was portrayed by Ron Perlman and then David Harbour in the reboot. Now Millennium Media is rebooting the character again and bringing in Jack Kesy to play the part of the new, younger Hellboy.

Opinions on Jack Kesy’s Casting and What the Upcoming Film Will Be About

Audiences are excited to see Kesy take on the role of Hellboy. We’ve already seen him do a brilliant job with his roles in Deadpool 2, 12 Strong, Baywatch, Claws, The Strain and Dark Web: Cicadia 3301, in which he starred alongside Alan Ritchson. When discussing his casting Jonathan Yunger, the co-President of Millennium Media, said this:

“Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for the [new] younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him will working together on The Outpost.”

The reboot’s title is Hellboy: The Crooked Man and will adapt the story from the 2008 mini-series of the same name. The film will follow Hellboy after he gets stranded in rural Appalachia in the 1950s alongside a rookie B.P.R.D. agent. Together, the two discover a small community being pestered by a group of witches led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past.

What is the Comic Book About?

The description of the comic book reads as follows:

“In 1956, somewhere in the mountains of West Virginia, Hellboy encounters Tom, a man who in his youth sold his soul to a backwoods demon known as the Crooked Man. Together they travel back into the heart of the Appalachian mountains to confront that demon and see if Tom’s soul can’t be saved. This three-issue series reunites Mignola and legendary horror artist Richard Corben (Hellboy in Mexico, Hellboy: Makoma, Hellboy: Being Human) in a tale of witchcraft rooted in Appalachian folklore. Mignola and Corben team up for the first time since Makoma! Award-winning artist Richard Corben returns to Hellboy!

It’ll be fun to see the Dark Horse Comics character be brought back to the big screen after the years-long break forced by the pandemic. Fans hope that the younger iteration of the character will be just as good as the first two versions.

Fans are excited to see what he does with the character.

The film will be an adaptation of Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

