When looking at the Justice League, one might think that the most terrifying member to become a villain would be Batman or Superman. That is a valid assumption, given their abilities and how devastating they could be to the DC universe.

Instead, the title of most terrifying villain belongs to none other than the goofy, light-hearted Plastic Man. Looking at him now and given that we rarely see the terrifying side of his powers, it’s difficult to imagine him as anything other than a hero.

However, if he hadn’t been nursed back to health the way he was when he first got his powers, DC comics would have had another incredibly powerful villain on their hands.

The Villainous Potential of Plastic Man’s Powers

Plastic Man was once known as Eel O’Brian, a criminal wounded and doused in mysterious chemicals during a failed heist. During the events of Flashpoint, we see what the world might have been like if he never gave up his life of crime.

He became one of the most terrifying people alive, even with an evil Wonder Woman and Batman running around. We see the character break an old criminal friend out of prison by hiding in another inmate’s body and erupting out of him.

We’ve seen how deadly Plastic Man can be when not in the right frame of mind, such as when a vampirised version of the character infected Raven in DC vs. Vampires and when zombified in DCeased, he chose a giant liquid form and almost killed Zatanna and Constantine. The fact that he’s aware of what he’s doing in Flashpoint makes the moment so much worse.

He can turn himself into virtually anything, including a rocket, cannon and dragon and manages to shield two characters from dark multiverse energy by sticking them in his mouth. Even when the Justice League when Evil, there was a massive amount of tension in the air when he came to have a face-to-face chat with Superman.

The Justice League is so aware of how dangerous Plastic Man is that when Superman launches himself to attack him, Flash steps in to stop him and keep unnecessary blood from being spilt.

He has complete mastery over his malleable cells, and there are no apparent limits to the alterations he can make to himself.

His Willingness to Kill

Even as a hero, we’ve seen Plastic Man do some heinous things, including remorselessly killing two villains by stabbing one through the eyes and pulling another’s heart out of his chest. However, he does this remorsefully and without hesitation, making one question just how far Plastic Man is willing to go.

Combine this remorselessness with powers that seemingly have no limit, and you have one incredibly terrifying villain there’s almost no hope of stopping.

TL;DR Plastic Man is the most terrifying member of the Justice League.

His powers allow him to morph his body into almost anything, and he can sometimes be incredibly cold-hearted.

These factors, combined with what we’ve seen him do when not aware of his actions, would make him one of the most terrifying villains in the DC universe.

