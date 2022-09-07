Mike Flanagan has quickly risen in the ranks of horror directors on Netflix with his previous hits The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and the most recent TV series, Midnight Mass. Both of The Haunting series were based on hauntings that happened in set locations (literally at Hill House and Bly Manor), while Midnight Mass took on a very different tone, telling the story of an island who were led astray by their church that turned into a bit of a cult. Considering his previous work, there is no doubt that Mike Flanagan’s next horror TV series is going to be awesome. And now it has a name: The Midnight Club.

Very little was known about the horror series before the release of its trailer which introduced the members of The Midnight Club, as well as their club’s motto:

“To those before. To those after. To us now. And to the beyond. Seen or Unseen. Here but not here.”

In viewing the cast of The Midnight Club, it seems that Flanagan has kept up his habit of including his previous actors in his later series, as we see the return of Igby Rigney, Annarah Shephard, Zack Gilford and Matt Biedel from Midnight Mass, the return of Samantha Sloyan from The Haunting of Hill House, some actors from his upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, including Ruth Codd and Sauriyan Sapkota. The cast is rounded out by other Aya Furukawa who played Janine in The Baby-Sitter’s Club, William Chris Sumpter from Power, and horror genre royalty Heather Langenkamp from American Horror Story who plays the mysterious doctor who runs the Rotterdam Home where the kids are staying.

The Midnight Club is originally inspired by one of the many novels released by Christopher Pike between 1985 and 2010, a series of pre-teen horror novels including titles like Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark, Slumber Party, Remember Me, and his very well-known The Last Vampire series. The Midnight Club is one of Pike’s standalone novels that depicts the story of five terminally ill kids that live at the Rotterdam Home and form a group that is dedicated to meeting at midnight to tell horror stories to keep their spirits up and distract themselves from the reality of their terminal illnesses.

Mike Flanagan and Netflix are bringing this story to life, based on the source material, but embellishing it slightly to account for Flanagan’s creativity. The Netflix horror series also makes the group of kids a little bigger than just five of them, turning it into a larger collective.

Flanagan will also reportedly be bringing in elements of more of Pike’s famous stories, not just sticking purely to The Midnight Club.

The Midnight Club is going to be hitting Netflix on the 8th of October this year, so it is just over a month away from the release of the next big horror series, and with all of Mike Flanagan’s success in the past, we have no doubt that fans of the previous haunting series will fall in love with the new one.

