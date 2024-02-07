Summary:

Josh Brolin last appeared as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, but the actor has teased that Thanos could reappear in the MCU. His deep, commanding voice and menacing portrayal of Thanos won the actor great acclaim for his portrayal of the Mad Titan. The megalomaniacal warlord first appeared in the MCU with 2012’s The Avengers. He was teased throughout Phase 2, finally appearing in a feature role during Phase 3’s Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The 55-year-old actor spoke to ComicBook while promoting Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune 2 (where the actor stars as Gurney Halleck). Josh Brolin was asked whether Thanos would return to the MCU. His reply might surprise fans. “You know, I hear, kind of like through the grapevine, that they’re gonna bring him back,” Brolin teased. “And there’s the What If…? series, and that’s a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don’t know in the Marvel world whether they’re going to bring him back, but I didn’t know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain … You learn something new every day.”

Is Kang still around? Get Thanos Back!

This is just the news that many fans were dying to hear. Perhaps now we can fill the gap left by Jonathan Majors, who was fired by Marvel after he was found guilty of domestic violence. Majors’ role as Kang in the MCU is over, but there has yet to be a word about whether Kang will remain the primary villain in the MCU post-Majors. Thanos won’t return to be the main villain, but he could return in some fashion, in a flashback or as an alternate version of the original.

Thanos was one of the standout features of the MCU during the first three phases, collectively called the Infinity War Saga. His run in the MCU made the character a preeminent villain onscreen for legions of comic book movie fans and general film audiences. He became immensely popular in large part due to Brolin’s terrific performance. At once brooding, evil, ruthless, and brilliant as a villain and character, Thanos was the Titan we all loved.

The Mad Titan was eviscerated by Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, causing Tony’s death simultaneously. While we mourned the death of our beloved Tony, we also felt a pang of sadness that one of the greatest ever movie villains was no more. Thanos was evil but also brilliant and captivating despite his wrong actions. Audiences couldn’t help but be dazzled by the Mad Titan. He had great lines, and the way he beat the Avengers deserved respect.

Is Thanos Really Dead?

No one stays dead in the comics; comic book movies aren’t as forgiving, except when the Multiverse is involved. The MCU understood that you had to dive into the murky waters of parallel worlds and alternate versions of characters within the Multiverse to draw on the valuable resource of having key characters returning ad nauseam once they die. The MCU should let Thanos make a comeback as soon as possible. Perhaps in Eternals 2, he is the brother of Eros, aka Starfox, and the writers can find a way for the Multiverse to cough up a worthy version of the character.

When you think a bit longer about Thanos returning, perhaps he should stay dead. Many other great villains need to be explored. We have yet to fully dive into Kang, and we desperately need to recast him to give due justice to a fantastic character. A short cameo featuring Thanos somewhere in the MCU is the best we should hope for. He had a terrific run in the MCU and should be left alone where he can remain one of cinema’s greatest villains.

