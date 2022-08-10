The “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” epithet is something that has never felt quite right with Tom Holland’s web-slinger in the MCU. From his very first appearance in the Spidey suit, he was already in a battle among seasoned heroes, giving him a quick jump into the big leagues.

Although the MCU tried to address this with his solo movies, the scale of his battles still felt quite epic, especially with help from established crime fighters like Iron Man and SHIELD. With Stark tech, SHIELD resources and even a magical suit from Doctor Strange, it has never truly felt like Spidey taking on his opponents fair and square.

Even in the moments where that is presented, it doesn’t feel too genuine. Things are about to take a drastic turn and we can’t wait to see how the MCU decides to approach the rebrand of Spider-Man as a “street-level” hero along with the likes of Daredevil.

Streel-Level Heroes

If you’re wondering why Peter Parker is suddenly getting a change of pace in Spider-Man 4 and forward, here’s our breakdown.

Thanks to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, everyone has forgotten that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Because of this, he doesn’t have access to any of the privileges he previously enjoyed. Additionally, there’s also his character development. After risking the lives of people around him with his identity, he’s aiming to lay low and avoid clashing his two lives.

For the overall MCU, it feels a bit odd to have such a prominent Avenger focusing on neighborhood crime, but there’s a personalized touch that is bound to come with this new direction for Spider-Man.

We can draw parallels to Daredevil with the hit Netflix show that found him dealing with villains that felt directly consequential to the lives of everyone around him. In this new Spider-Man trilogy, there is bound to be some new supporting characters that feel more grounded in reality.

Sure, we could see the return of Ned and MJ at some point, but that could also feel like a bit of a retcon considering the fact that they are moving on to College without Peter.

The Plans

When taking a quick glance at the recent plans announced by Marvel at the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, their vision for the future seems to be quite diverse with content for a wider range of audiences. That event is where Feige revealed the compartmentalization of the MCU into different formats including “Street-level” and large-scale events.

This is an interesting way to switch things up and we will finally get to see an authentic Spider-Man MCU story, going back to his roots as a hero.

With his new smaller-scale adventures, we are actually opening up for some interesting collaborations in the future. Like in The Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon series, the hero might team up with groups like the Heroes for Hire, Daredevil and other street-level heroes being developed for the MCU. Peter’s interactions with these heroes will make for an interesting dynamic.

As an experienced Avenger, he’s likely not going to be playing second fiddle to anyone anymore, but there’s still a chance that he will be viewed as a kid in their eyes.

Tell us, are you happy with the plans for Spider-Man in the MCU?