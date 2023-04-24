The Mandalorian Season 3 has ended, and fans aren’t entirely sure what to think about it. It moved a lot faster than the previous two seasons, focused more on Bo-Katan Kryze than Din Djarin, which many fans weren’t too happy about and brought back a more powerful Moff Gideon, that somehow less formidable. The last episode left us with many questions, but the most prominent in everyone’s minds is: did Moff Gideon die? Star Wars is not above a surprising twist – the original trilogy has some of the most scarring and iconic twists in movie history – and bringing characters back to life, so there’s a good chance that some characters are not quite as dead as we thought. Is it possible that Moff Gideon is alive?

How Did Moff Gideon Die?

After Din Djarin was captured at the end of the 7th episode, Grogu set out to rescue him from Moff Gideon’s troopers. The two then set out to kill the Imperial warlord and finally bring down his operation.

However, Moff Gideon doesn’t fight fairly and uses hydraulics-powered beskar armour and his Praetorian Guards to try and take out Din Djarin. It takes the combined strength of Din, Bo-Katan, Grogu and crash landing Mandalorian ship to take Moff Gideon out eventually.

In the ensuing explosion, Grogu protects himself, Din and Bo-Katan with a Force field, and the flames seemingly consume Moff Gideon.

On the one hand, Moff Gideon does seem to be very properly dead. But, on the other hand, we’ve seen several characters, including Darth Maul and Palpatine, come back even when it should have been physically impossible.

Could Moff Gideon Come Back?

Fans have several theories on how Moff Gideon might return, and most are focused on his clones. Din made sure to destroy Gideon’s room of clones, but that might not have been all of them.

While Imperial officers are cocky and fully confident in their powers, they usually have backup plans when their original plans fail. So there’s a chance that Gideon could have more clones hidden somewhere on another planet waiting for someone to activate their ability to use the Force.

One fan suggested that the Gideon we saw in Season 3 wasn’t the actual Moff Gideon but a clone. @clonehumor suggested that the clue lay in the moustache, “Moff Gideon had a mustache in the first 2 seasons. He didn’t have a mustache in s3. The Gideon clones also didn’t have mustaches which means the Gideon we saw walking around was actually a clone. Therefore, the real Moff Gideon is still alive.”

There is also the fact that we never technically saw Gideon die. We saw him covered in flames, but if you don’t see the character’s body or decapitated head, it usually means they’ll be back at some point.

Do you think Moff Gideon will be making a return?

TL;DR The Mandalorian season 3 saw the apparent death of Moff Gideon.

Star Wars characters have never been known for staying dead, so there’s a good chance he could return.

Fans theorise he didn’t die or a clone will take his place.

Fortress Attended the Season 3 Finale of The Mandalorian

Last week saw the final episode of Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Fortress attended the screening of the finale at an event held at The Zone in Rosebank Mall. The event includes a mix of The Mandalorian-themed areas, many of which featured the loveable Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), along with other Star Wars tie-ins. Each area allowed for photo opportunities, including Bo Katan’s throne at Kryze Castle on the planet Kalevala. Fans embraced their inner enthusiast, with some cosplayers adding a touch of roleplaying battles to the evening’s proceedings.

Before the screening took place, the attendees were treated to one last hoorah. This included a selection of prizes from a quiz that took place. However, the main highlight was the two spot prizes, which featured a signed Mandalorian poster by Jon Favreau, the show’s creator.