Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been significantly impacted following the controversial exit of Gina Carano as Cara Dune. Explore how the cast and crew are responding as they press on without her.

RELATED: The Mandalorian Season 3: Everything We Hope To See In The Star Wars Series

Season 3 of everyone’s favourite Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, is just around the corner. So naturally, fans cannot wait to see Grogu causing problems for the easily exasperated, beskar-covered Din Djarin once again.

As exciting as it is, fans have concerns about the potential loss of Cara Dune due to Gina Carano’s dismissal from any future Star Wars projects after she made some controversial statements. The last time we saw her character, she was a marshal in the New Republic assisting with the rescue of Grogu. Now we have no idea what’ll happen with her character moving forward.

What the Actress Had to Say About Losing Her Job

In late February, Carano went on The Ben Shapiro Show and spoke about the double standards surrounding her dismissal. She talked about how when she made certain comparisons, there was an immediate outcry for her to be fired. Still, no one said anything when Pedro Pascal compared caged undocumented children in the US to Jewish people in concentration camps.

Carano believes she “had a problem because [she] wasn’t following the narrative.”

RELATED: Gina Carano Fired From The Mandalorian After Social Media Controversy

The Minds Behind The Mandalorian Discuss How Cara Will Be Handled Moving Forward

Rick Famuyiwa, one of the Executive Producers of The Mandalorian, spoke with Dave Filoni in an interview with Deadline. He said:

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that. It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters – Din Djarin and Grogu – so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

When asked if Cara Dune was now just going to be out in the galaxy bounty hunting, Dave Filoni responded:

“It’s a big galaxy and we have many character in it – many characters are fighting for their screen time. We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that. Now season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale. [There’s] different character’s he’s met since Bo-Katan (who) take a lot more prominence, which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically.”

When asked if Carano would return or if Cara Dune was being recast, Filoni said:

“It’s a great character. I get request across the board for all types of characters. I’ve been with Star Wars, it’s coming on 20 years. It’s a great galaxy. The hardest thing is finding time and space for everyone out there. George (Lucas) use to talk about when he was making the prequels, he had so many great character and they all wanted screen time. How do you do it when your job is to tell the story of Anakin Skywalker? I relate to that.”

It doesn’t appear that we will see Cara Dune in the next season of The Mandalorian.

RELATED: Pedro Pascal’s Top 10 Most Iconic Movie & TV Performances

TL;DR Gina Carano was dismissed from Star Wars for her political view.

The creator behind The Mandalorian commented on how they would handle the character moving forward.

It doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing Cara Dune anytime soon.

How do you feel about Gina Carano’s absence in The Mandalorian Season 3?