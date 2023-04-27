Droids are a significant part of the Star Wars universe, and for the most part, it’s relatively easy to figure out what their purpose is. For example, IG units are assassins with a penchant for blowing themselves up when it looks like they can’t get out of a situation; Astromech droids help pilot different ships, and Protocol droids are designed to translate foreign languages and assist with specific tasks. However, it sometimes feels like C-3PO was specifically designed to irritate Han Solo. However, Star Wars’ mouse droids have remained a mystery since they were first introduced in 1977’s A New Hope.

What are Mouse Droids?

Mouse Droids felt like random additions to the Star Wars universe when first introduced. They didn’t do much besides irritate Chewbacca and roam around like easily frightened toy cars. They didn’t have much processing power, were often thought to be repair droids and, because they are so common and no one questions their presence, smugglers and hackers have modified them to be spies.

The Official Star Wars Fact File, a series of magazines published from 2002 to 2005, described them as “One of the most unusual droids pressed into the service of the Empire […]. Initially a dismal commercial failure, a huge Imperial order turned the droid into an overnight success .”

After many years of not knowing what they do, season 3 of The Mandalorian finally revealed just what the Mouse Droids can do, and it’s hilarious, considering their cowardly nature.

What Do the Mouse Droids Do?

While Din Djarin made his way through Moff Gideons Imperial base, R5-D4 was finally given a chance to shine. R5 helped the Mandalorian and Grogu navigate the base and fight their way through troopers without being overwhelmed. He did an excellent job, making droids like R2-D2 and Chopper (Star Wars: Rebels) proud.

Unfortunately, the droid’s heroics are soon interrupted by a troop of mouse droids, who surround R5 as they set off alarms to warn the Empire of intruders. Fortunately, R5 is not completely defenceless and zaps a few before flying off. A few braver Mouse Droids attempt to follow after the intruder but instead go flying off a ledge to their ultimate doom.

It’s great to see that one of the seemingly useless Star Wars droids has finally been given a purpose that makes sense. The little droids are known for moving quickly, which comes in handy when evading irritated wookies, and through small gaps. Their speed allows them to easily avoid enemy fire and chase anyone who dares to enter an Imperial base.

They make for a better alarm system, as troopers can just follow the sounds of the distressed Mouse Droid rather than aimlessly run around while an alarm blares in their ears. However, given the cowardly nature of the Mouse Droids, one has to wonder how often a Mouse Droid has set off their alarm because they were spooked by something.

