Fans were expecting many things from The Mandalorian season 3, and, unfortunately, the writers didn’t deliver, making for a very disappointing and frustrating season. However, one of the most frustrating things about season 3, besides the lack of focus on Din Djarin and the speed at which it played out, was the lack of consistency regarding Grogu’s journey. The first four episodes of The Mandalorian (or… first three and quarter episodes) focus on Din and the other Mandalorians teaching Grogu about the Way and the history of the Creed they followed. Grogu learning about the history of his adoptive people, combined with his affinity for animals, set up a storyline that fans hope will come to fruition in future seasons of The Mandalorian.

Grogu’s History with Animals

When it comes to Grogu and animals, he’s either taming them or trying to eat them. His first interaction with an animal, and the first display of his Force-abilities, took place in Chapter 2: The Child, where we watched Grogu stop a mudhorn long enough for Din to kill it. While it was less him connecting with the creature and more him lifting it to prevent the mudhorn from killing his protector, it is still a significant interaction.

We saw him tame a beast in The Book of Boba Fett. While on a rampage, Boba Fett’s young Rancor was ready to eat Din. Fortunately, Grogu was present and gave us one of the coolest moments in the series as he lifted his little three-fingered hand to calm the beast down. Having used much of his power, Grogu curled beside the calmed Rancor and fell asleep.

Grogu also managed to spot a pod of Purrgils, creatures that roam hyperspace, as he and Din Djarin made their way to Nevarro. This incident linked back to the Jedi’s ability to tame beasts and connect with them, not as their masters, but as their partners.

What Fans Thought Grogu’s Ability to Tame Beasts Was Hinting At

The first half of season 3 and the end of The Book of Boba Fett were very focused on Grogu’s ability to tame different beasts. This caused many fans to suspect that his abilities would somehow come into play at the end of the season, possibly concerning the Mythosaur.

No one other than Bo-Katan has ever seen the Mythosaur, but that doesn’t mean she’s the only one aware of its presence. Grogu saw Din nearly drown in the Living Waters, and there’s a good chance Grogu sensed it through the force or it called to Grogu, much like the Purrgils called out to Ezra Bridger in Star Wars: Rebels.

While Bo-Katan is now the leader of the Mandalorians and Grogu and Din reside on Nevarro, fans still hope they’ll get to see the tiny Jedi-turned-Mandalorian Apprentice ride the giant Mythosaur.

Do you think Grogu will ride the Mythosaur in the future?