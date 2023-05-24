Could Yoda, the wise and ancient Star Wars Jedi Master we all know and love, be the father of Baby Yoda? In this article, we delve into this compelling Mandalorian fan theory, examining the evidence, exploring the implications, and diving deep into the mysterious connections between Yoda and Grogu.

While many details of the vast Star Wars universe have been carefully planned out over decades by its creators, there are still numerous gaps for fans to speculate about and fill with their own theories. From Anakin’s true parentage to the story behind Darth Maul’s survival, fan theories have become an integral part of the Star Wars experience, helping to flesh out the mythology and lore in fun new ways, especially when it comes to the origin of beloved characters like Baby Yoda.

The latest theory seeking to connect the dots of the Star Wars timeline surrounds Yoda and Grogu, also known as “Baby Yoda,” from the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian. Though little is known about Yoda’s life before the prequels, the similarities between the wise Jedi master and the adorable young alien are hard to overlook.

Both share the same species, similar powers, and a strong connection to the Force. If Grogu truly is the son of Yoda, it would help explain both of their unusually strong links to the Force and add an emotional layer to Yoda’s story, revealing that under his wise tutor persona lay the heart of a parent forced to give up his child.

A Jedi’s Descendence

As we all know, the Jedi can’t have families. Anakin’s tale of forbidden love with Padmé Amidala is an integral part of the prequel trilogy, after all. The celibate way of life of the Jedi ensures they remain pure and free of strong emotions – but something that not most people know is that there are some exceptions to this rule.

Though humans are very common in the Star Wars universe, other species don’t enjoy the same luxury. An example of this is Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi, an exceedingly rare male Cerean. Mundi had special permission from the Jedi Council to marry multiple wives and have children with them.

Considering that Yoda, Yaddle, and Grogu are the only known members of this yet-unnamed species, it would be reasonable to think that Yoda could have been offered the same leniency as Ki-Adi-Mundi. This substantially increases the possibility of him being Grogu’s biological father.

Born of the Force

Another theory claims that Yoda’s species and its ties to the Force are closer than we might think. Some fans believe that this species is born from the Force itself, only appearing when there’s a massive disruption in the balance of the Force.

This theory also proposes that Yoda’s species emerges as a way to bring balance to the Force whenever needed. As we learn in The Mandalorian’s first episode, Grogu is fifty years old by the time of the Empire’s fall. This means that Grogu was born on 41 BBY – the same year as Anakin Skywalker.

Around this time, Darth Sidious and Darth Plagueis were conducting their infamous experiments to achieve immortality through the Force. As we know from Shmi Skywalker, in Anakin’s case, there was no father. Grogu could be a similar case, and the dates seem to add up perfectly. However, even if there was no father, common sense tells us there must have been a mother – and only one other person could fit this role.

An Alternate Origin

Some fans propose that not Yoda, but Yaddle (the “female Yoda”) is more likely to be Grogu’s ancestor. Considering what we know about the children born from the “Will of the Force,” like Anakin, this theory sounds increasingly plausible. In short, the theory proposes that Grogu was also born from the Force and that Yaddle is his biological mother.

Yaddle figured briefly in The Phantom Menace, but her appearance is quite significant for the series. She’s the only other living member of Yoda’s species that we know of before Grogu came along, which means there’s a strong likelihood of her being related to Baby Yoda. As vast as it might appear, the Star Wars galaxy is a relatively small place, and the possibility of two members of a rare species being alive simultaneously without any relationship between them is near nonexistent.

For definite confirmation on Grogu’s mysterious origins and connection with the Force, we’ll have to wait until The Mandalorian finally gives us some more answers when it returns for a fourth season sometime next year!

What do you think? Is Yoda the father of Baby Yoda?