The Game Awards is a great time to look back on the year, at all the great experiences we had and, of course, for games to get the awards and recognition they deserve. Luckily for us, it’s also the perfect time for studios to release their new trailers and give gamers something to look forward to in the future. That is just what happened with the release of the new game teaser trailer for The Lords of the Fallen.

The Lords of the Fallen

The Lords of the Fallen was announced at this year’s Game Awards with a new teaser trailer to get us excited. According to the game’s developers, The Lords of the Fallen is a reboot of their previous game, Lords of the Fallen, which came out in 2014.

This reboot is set 1000 years after the first game’s events and continues the dark fantasy action RPG. The developers have also mentioned that the world will be five times bigger than it was in the original game, with many grotesque enemies for players to take on.

Steam Description

The game’s page is already available for viewing, and the game’s description sums up what we can expect from the game beautifully. “After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon god, Adyr, was finally defeated.” These were the events of the previous game that is now being rebooted. “But Gods…do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh.

“As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience.” The game is set to feature magnificent boss battles, fast-paced and challenging combat, thrilling encounters with characters and a deep and immersive story.

From this, we gather that players will step into the role of the Dark Crusader on a journey through the land of the living and the dead to try and prevent the resurrection of the tyrannical demon god Adyr. Do you have what it takes?

New Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer was magnificent, and if you watch it, you will see that the game looks very similar to Elden Ring, with a lot more body horror and blood. The game honestly looks dark and fantastic. If you are a Dark Souls fan or have had your fill of Elden Ring, this is the next game you want to watch.

The Lords of the Fallen is thankfully set to be released on the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X|S and, of course, on PC. Unfortunately, we have neither a release window nor a release date for the game, so we will have to keep our eyes peeled for now.

If the Souls community has proven anything, they are suckers for punishment in the best way possible. They cannot get enough of the challenging battle mechanics, massive boss fights, and exploring a really rewarding open world. The Lords of the Fallen looks impressive and sets itself up to have everything these players would be looking for and more.

Are you excited about The Lords of the Fallen?